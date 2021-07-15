One Foot In The Grave issued with ‘outdated language’ warning by BritBox

One Foot In The Grave has been given content warnings over its “outdated language”.

The classic 1990s comedy, starring Richard Wilson, now appears on streaming service BritBox.

But now, warnings appear on one of its episodes.

Richard played Victor for 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

When did One Foot In The Grave first air?

In the show, Richard stars as the iconic Victor Meldrew, a grumpy granddad forced into retirement and now grappling with the newfound absurdities of retired life.

With his famous catchphrase, “I don’t belieeeeeve it!” the series became an award-winning smash when it first appeared on BBC One.

It ran from 1990 to 2000.

Now, with episodes on subscription service BritBox – a joint venture between ITV and the BBC – viewers have noticed a content warning on episode five of series two.

Victor in the episode Love and Death (Credit: YouTube)

Why did BritBox put a content warning on the episode?

Before the opening credits, BritBox tells viewers that the episode – Love and Death – “contains outdated language of the period”.

In the episode, Victor and wife Margaret (Annette Crosbie) are on holiday on the south coast with another couple.

However, a series of misunderstandings lead to both couples think they’re being unfaithful.

During in the episode, Victor makes reference to people of short stature.

What did BritBox say?

ED! contacted BritBox for comment.

It told us: “We review and refresh BritBox’s programme catalogue on an ongoing basis.

“Programming on the service that contains potentially sensitive language has carried appropriate warnings since our launch last November.

“We regularly examine our historical programming in order to review, re-label, provide context and ensure the right guidance is in place for viewers who are choosing to watch on-demand. ”

Grange Hill also received a warning (Credit: YouTube)

What else has BritBox issued a warning about?

One Foot In The Grave isn’t the only classic series that BritBox has warned viewers about prior to broadcast.

Earlier this year (2021), the service issued the warning to 1980s school drama, Grange Hill.

Before each episode, it said: “This hard-hitting classic children’s drama may contain racist language that could offend.”