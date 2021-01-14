Grange Hill episodes have been slapped with “racist and offensive language” warnings on BritBox.

The steaming service, which features classic films and series, recently added the first four series of the hit children’s show.

Best known for its portrayal of life in an inner-city London school, the BBC show tackled issues including racist, bullying and drug addiction.

Grange Hill episodes have been slapped with ‘racist and offensive language’ warnings (Credit: BBC)

Furthermore, it also went on to portray knife crime, rape and autism.

Despite its success, the drama prompted complaints from some parents, with the show’s creator Phil Redmond asked to “tone down” its language and storylines.

Read more: The Repair Shop: how to apply for the beloved BBC show

And the language has even prompted BritBox to include warnings at the beginning of each episode.

The warning will read: “This hard-hitting classic children’s drama may contain racist language that could offend.”

The BBC series tackled a number of difficult issues (Credit: YouTube)

In addition, the streaming service described the show as a “groundbreaking and gritty teen drama”.

Announcing the news on Twitter, they wrote: “Grange Hill is coming to BritBox on Thursday 14th January!”

BritBox: When did Grange Hill end?

Grange Hill closed its doors after 30 years back in 2008.

Phil Redmond, who also acted as executive producer, blamed BBC bosses for abandoning the show’s teen audience.

Grange Hill ended back in 2008 after 30 years (Credit: YouTube)

Speaking to The Guardian, Phil explained: “I don’t like keeping things going when the point has been lost.

“I do now think the point of Grange Hill has been lost, and 30 years is a nice time for it to hang up its mortar board.”

Read more: The One Show frustrates BBC viewers as reporter Owain Wyn Evans wears mask as ‘chin sling’

In addition, he said: “We were all prepared to bring it right back to its original hard-hitting social edge for its 30th anniversary because we knew it should have got a lot of publicity and a lot of interest.”

However, the producer accused the BBC of “downplaying” the series’ milestone anniversary.

The show first started on BBC One, and was one of the longest-running programmes on British television.

It also kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Todd Carty, Lee MacDonald and Patsy Palmer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.