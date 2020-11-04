The Crown season four to feature warnings ahead of Princess Diana’s bulimia scenes

The Crown season four will feature warnings at the start of each episode portraying Princess Diana’s battle with bulimia.

The upcoming series, which returns to Netflix on November 15, is said to be “so explicit” a warning has to be issued beforehand.

Viewers will see Diana (Emma Corrin) develop the eating disorder following her engagement to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

Princess Diana in The Crown season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Charles Spencer calls for new BBC inquiry over Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview

According to The Sun, the warning will say: “The following episode includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewers discretion is required.”

A TV insider told the publication: “This is an unprecedented move by the creators of the drama.

“After all, it has previously featured scenes of war, a suicide bid, and will even include a terrorist attack in the new series.

“But they have never chosen to issue a warning over these potentially disturbing images. It’s a reflection of how explicit the imagery is and how sensitively they are treating it.”

Olivia Colman will return as the Queen (Credit: Netflix)

Who is playing Princess Diana in The Crown?

British actress Emma Corrin will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming series of The Crown.

Airing on Netflix on the 15th November, it is likely to be the show’s most polarising series yet.

Olivia Colman will return as the Queen, while Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies will also be back.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson joins the cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘secretly meeting with The Queen in desperate bid to restore his royal duties’

Princess Diana’s secret bulimia battle

Diana previously revealed she had suffered from bulimia for “a number of years”.

She told Martin Bashir: “I didn’t like myself, I was ashamed I couldn’t cope with the pressures. I had bulimia for a number of years, and that’s like a secret disease.

“It’s a repetitive pattern which is very destructive. It was my escape mechanism.”

She also said her eating disorder was a “symptom of what was going on in my marriage”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.