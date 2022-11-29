Olly Murs has been called out over his new song, I Hate You When You’re Drunk.

The singer released a teaser on Instagram and was quickly accused of “gaslighting” and being “sexist”.

Olly’s fiancée Amelia Tank has also reacted, and Olly has explained the thought process behind the song.

However, some are still calling for the “cruel” and “disgusting” song to be pulled from radio stations’ playlists.

Olly Murs’ new song raises eyebrows

I Hate You When You’re Drunk is the new song from X Factor star Olly Murs.

It’s been taken two ways by fans of the singer.

Some have interpreted the lyrics to be about Olly himself, who recently revealed he had given up alcohol for 12 months.

Others, however, believe the song is about a loved one who is drunk, and feeling embarrassed at their behaviour.

Olly posted a video to Instagram last week where he sings the song to Amelia.

He sings: “Oh you’re slurring all your words, there’s make-up on your shirt, you’re dancing on the tables can’t you see that you look like a mess and you’re singing Whitney whoa.

“Oh I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you’re drunk.”

Fans react to Olly Murs’ new song

Some saw the funny side.

One posted: “I’m sure she hates you when you’re drunk too!”

Another poked fun at Olly, who appeared to hit his head on the piano at the end of the clip.

“The fact you bumped your head at the end is karma,” they posted, adding the laughing emoji.

Others weren’t so kind…

“It’s all a bit judgemental and controlling tbh. If you hate when she’s drunk, don’t go out with her,” said one.

“Oh @ollymurs what the [bleep] have you done. Good luck with the new song buddy you’re going to need it you gaslighting, sexist, soggy digestive biscuit of a man,” slammed another.

Another pleaded: “@BBCRadio2 please stop playing it, it’s abhorrent.”

Another commented: “Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, I Hate You When You’re Drunk.”

Others were Team Amelia.

“I look forward to her reply song I Hate You When You Sing,” said another.

Olly and Amelia bite back

After sharing the video of the song, Olly posted again and explained the song to fans.

“I don’t just HATE YOU, I hate me when I’m drunk,” he said, sharing clips of himself drunk.

“New single out today check it out… I’m sure you can all relate to this one,” he said.

Speaking about his fiancée, Olly said: “Think she took it quite well.”

In the video, Amelia can be seen laughing as Olly sings, before declaring: “Wow!” at the end.

In the comments, she also commented and told him: “The weddings off!”

“You know I love ya drunk!” Olly replied. “I get more cuddles and more Fortnite.”

The singer has also said it was a “fun song to write”.

He added: “There have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many.”

Olly insisted it was “a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view”.

