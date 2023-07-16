Inside Olly Murs’ lavish wedding as he ties the knot with fiancée Amelia

Olly Murs and fiancée Amelia Tank have reportedly tied the knot this weekend and, a glimpse at their fairytale wedding has been revealed.

They married on Osea Island in Essex, and people spotted a trailer transporting a vintage silver car to the island. Meanwhile, the band arrived by sea taxi to welcome guests. Not only that, but people spotted a Ferris wheel among the trees on the island, so it looks like guests won’t be short of fun at the nuptials!

A ferris wheel could be seen peeking above the trees on the island (Credit: Splash News)

Olly and Amelia have so far kept quiet about their wedding. It comes 13 months after the X Factor runner-up popped the question.

However, Olly’s pal Mark Wright shared a glimpse into the celebrations on Sunday. Alongside a photo of himself and Olly, Mark said: “Celebrating this one @ollymurs’ wedding day. Love you both.”

Another video showed a flying banner which read “Olly & Amelia just married”.

Mark gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Olly the “groomzilla”

Olly joked to The Mirror earlier this month that he’s turned into a “flower-obsessed” groomzilla.

He said: “I’m a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I’d be the opposite. Amelia will sit me down and go, ‘Look, we’ve decided on this’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Get rid of that, change that, move that’.

I’m a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I’d be the opposite.

“I didn’t know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I’m reincarnated, I’m coming back as a florist. I didn’t realise how much I would love picking what the plates are going to look like, the glasses.”

However, while he’s a singer by trade he revealed that he won’t be serenading the wedding guests with a tune. He said: “Amelia has to listen to me singing enough, and the wedding day is not about me, it’s about her. I want her to have the most magical day and I want all eyes to be on her.”

From gym to groom

Olly and bodybuilder Amelia first met via Instagram, and had their first date at the gym. They shared their relationship publicly on New Year’s Day in 2020, and it looks like it’s going to last.

He said: “We love each other and every day I’ve been with her, we get on – as best friends and as partners. We’re both at a point in our lives where we’ve done our craziness and we want to have the responsibilities and family.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to do that with – so I’m in this till the end.”

In short, it looks like a wonderful wedding weekend!

ED! has approached Olly’s reps for comment.

