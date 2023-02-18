Everything we know about Olly Murs’ summer wedding to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs and his fiancée Amelia Tank are set to marry this year – and can’t wait for his wedding!

The pop star – who hosts Starstruck tonight (Saturday, February 18) – and his 30-year-old body-builder partner will tie the knot after four years together.

And while we don’t know specifics yet, here’s what we’ve found out about the big day so far.

Where will Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s wedding be?

One thing we do know for sure is that the couple won’t be getting hitched abroad.

As reported by OK Magazine, the venue won’t be on a tropical island – for good reason.

Olly, 38, told the mag: “It will be in the UK because our grandparents are both so old. We want them to both be there.

“We’ve got lovely ideas and plans, we’re just trying to find a venue.

“We’ve looked at three or four, but they didn’t feel right. It will come.”

Olly also let slip when it will be when speaking to Graham Norton last year.

When asked if he had set a date, Olly replied: “It will be next summer, around June or July.”

But he was worried Amelia wouldn’t be happy with him, adding: “She’ll kill me for telling you. I have a best man but I haven’t told him yet.”

Olly Murs and Amelia met in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

How did Olly Murs and Amelia Tank meet?

The pair met at the gym in 2019, but their relationship fizzled out after a few dates.

They got back together after he underwent a procedure on his knee and was laid up at home. Romantic!

How did Olly Murs propose?

The Voice UK star Olly popped the question to Amelia while in Cornwall, while standing at the top of a cliff.

Speaking on Loose Women in November last year, he said: “Amelia has been planning our wedding day for years – what dress she’s going to do and all that.

“For me, proposing was something I’d thought about for ages. ‘I wonder who that woman’s going to be, I wonder when it’s going to be and when I’m going to do it’.

“So that was my thing and I’m glad I had that opportunity to do it.”

Amelia is the one organising the event, though, with Olly admitting it seems a big job.

He told the Standard: “She’s taking it in her stride [and] really enjoying it – it’s stressful.

“I’m just basically signing cheques, payments and bills. It’s brilliant though, I’m really excited to see how it all comes together and I can’t wait to get married! It’s going to be weird.”

But they won’t be dancing to one of his hits at the do.

Olly laughed: “She would kill me! Who knows what will happen on the day, but we’ve already got our song picked, we know what we’re gonna do.”

Starstruck airs tonight (Sat, Feb 18) on ITV from 8.30pm.

