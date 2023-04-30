Olly Murs reportedly became tearful on stage during one of his concert shows as he paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

The singer shared a close friendship with Caroline, who tragically took her own life in February 2020. During the latest show of his Marry Me Tour, Olly dedicated a song to Caroline.

He performed a rendition of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. The show took place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Olly dedicated a song to Caroline at his concert (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs in tears at concert

After the rendition, Olly was seen crouching over and wiping his eyes. Photos of Caroline were also shown on screens.

According to the Mail Online, Olly had told the crowd: “Like I said earlier, it’s been an incredible four or five years and I know it’s been a really tough, crazy four or five years for every single one of you in this room. It’s going to be hard for me to do this but, in 2020, I lost a very good friend of mine, someone that I love very, very much.

“Her name is Caroline Flack and it is one of the toughest things that has happened in my life. It is really sad to see someone so amazing leave us but she has never left and she is always in my heart.”

Caroline tragically died in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

He continued: “And I really didn’t know what I could go through, that whole process for me was so difficult. And I had never been through anything like that before and so many questions that I wanted answered and I am never ever going to get them answers but how I deal with that grief and something I always wanted to do and at every gig that I do for the rest of my career, I am always going to dedicate a song to Caroline.

“I just want to say, for anyone in the room that is struggling right now or anyone you know is struggling then please give them a call because I really wish that I had been there for Caz.”

Olly added: “I wish that she had called me. I didn’t know how bad it was and if you know someone, please give them a call. But this one is my favourite song. It is my version of it. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Sweet Caroline.”

Last year, Olly detailed one of the last conversations he had with Caroline before her death. The singer told the Table Manners podcast that Caroline had to cancel on a meal at his home.

Caroline told him in a text: “I’m really sorry Olly, something came up. I’m not feeling great. I’m really sorry. We’ll do it another time.”

