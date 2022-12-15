Caroline Flack missed a lunch date with her pal Olly Murs shortly before her death, with the singer now revealing one of the last conversations he had with the late star.

The former Love Island presenter tragically took her own life on February 15, 2020, aged 40.

Olly has now revealed that the pair had arranged for Caroline to come for lunch at his home shortly before she died.

However, Caroline ended up never showing up for their meal.

Singer Olly Murs was close with Caroline before her death (Credit: Splashnews)

Olly Murs on his last conversation with Caroline Flack

Olly, who had just undergone emergency knee surgery at the time, told the Table Manners podcast: “I got a chef to come in. I couldn’t cook because I couldn’t move. And she never turned up.”

He found her missing their date “really weird” at the time – until she replied later the same evening.

Caz apparently told him in a text: “I’m really sorry Olly, something came up. I’m not feeling great. I’m really sorry. We’ll do it another time.”

Olly said the ordeal didn’t bother him until his girlfriend, Amelia, showed him proof that Caroline had been out partying the night before.

“So me knowing Caz, she’s woken up with a massive hangover. Probably didn’t get up till midday, and she’s probably still drunk.”

He added, sadly: ‘It’s a shame really because I never got a chance to see Caz before she took her life.

“It would have been lovely to have had a moment to chat or, you know, just talk. We didn’t see each other for quite a few years. That was the last time we tried to meet up.”

Caroline passed away at the age of just 40 (Credit: Splashnews)

Olly’s heartbreaking question

Meanwhile, Olly said earlier this year that he still questions if he could’ve done more to save his friend’s life.

“I think about her every day. I think about what I could have done to change things, what I could have said. All these answers and questions I ask myself every day, but there’s nothing I can do to bring her back,” he said.

“All I can do is keep living and keep her in my thoughts. I’ll never forget Caz.”

The singer went on to share that he’s managed to “take comfort” from a lot of people, including her mum.

He previously shared with The Sun: “To think I won’t have a conversation, a laugh, work, or even just get a random voice note from Cazza again – I just can’t get my head around it. I heard the news when I was away on holiday.

“My phone went at 2.23am and I’ll never forget it. My manager told me and I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn’t know what to do. I just didn’t want to believe it. I was numb to any feelings and then I just broke down.

“Since then I just have constant waves of emotions – one minute I’m OK, the next I’m so sad for her. It’s hard, I’ll always miss Caz a lot.”

