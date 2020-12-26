Olivia Newton-John has delivered a heartbreakingly upbeat message.

The Grease actress, 72, is battling stage four cancer.

But despite her health woes, she took time out of her Christmas Day to share an inspirational message.

Addressing her some 427,000 Instagram followers, she penned: “Happy holidays everyone!! Much love! #merrychristmas #happyholidays #family #friends.”

Before saying in her video message: “Hi everyone. I just want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest holiday season. We’ll get through this. This too will pass.”

Olivia and John Travolta at a Grease reunion (Credit: SplashNews)

Then adding: “I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news, and just keep your spirits up and think positive thoughts.”

Fans rallied to wish her a healthy New Year, as well as praise her as a true inspiration.

Read more: Christmas Day TV ratings plummet as Brits blast ‘terrible’ offerings

One fan commented: “You are such a beautiful, inspirational light… Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones and I am wishing you a bright and wonderful and healthy 2021!”

While another user praised: “Love you so much! Thank you for bringing such joy and comfort with your insanely HUGE and LOVING KIND HEART!”

And a third user gushed: “I wish you all the love and health!! Be safe you and yours!! Hope and faith, love you!”

Olivia is battling cancer for the third time (Credit: SplashNews)

Whereas a fourth user posted: “I wish you lots of love and good health this next year.”

This is sadly the third time Olivia has battled cancer.

Read more: Bridgerton proves a success as Netflix viewers beg for a series two

She was first diagnosed in 1992 with breast cancer.

She was given the all-clear after having a mastectomy.

Following a car accident in 2013 she revealed cancer was detected in her shoulder. And after a successful round of treatment, Olivia was once again given the all clear.

But tragically in 2017 she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj)

The actress has shared that she is trying alternative medicine this time around, including medicinal cannabis.

Last year she told 60 Minute Australia she was treating every ‘day as a gift.’

Olivia said: “I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here.



“I’m living with it. Every day is a gift – especially now.”

As for incorporating marijuana into her treatment plan, she told People magazine last year: “It has helped incredibly with pain maintenance and sleep,” Newton-John said.

“It’s an amazing plant, a maligned plant, but it’s helping so many people.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.