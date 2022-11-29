Nick Knowles has got caught up in another Twitter row with TV presenter Jeremy Vine.

The telly pair previously locked horns on social media during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, disagreeing about the role of the police enforcing lockdown measures.

Jeremy said at the time how a former Supreme Court judge likened Derbyshire Police using drones to catch rule breakers as a “police state”.

But Nick responded to the remarks by suggesting Jeremy was “bashing” cops.

Jeremy , however, replied: “We were doing the news, Nick — it’s our job. See below. The guy is a former Supreme Court Judge.”

But now the two TV personalities have clashed online again – and this time they have quarrelled over a parking fine.

TV star Nick Knowles complained about a parking ticket to his Twitter followers (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Knowles blasts parking ticket on Twitter

DIY SOS host Nick first tweeted about the fine on Sunday (November 27) afternoon.

He fumed over council wardens writing up motorists who had parked up to attend a Christmas fayre in Gloucestershire.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant was left seething at the ticket, complaining that car parks were full due to the event.

Furthermore, he also accused the council of “driving people away” from supporting local businesses.

Congrats ⁦Cirencester⁩ & Gloucester cnclls

You hold an Xmas fayre to get shoppers into town & when they do & car parks are full you ticket everyone parked on a single yellow on a Sunday

whole rows of them!

Hell of a way to support local businesses by driving people away pic.twitter.com/Q8KD6OE9oa — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) November 27, 2022

Sharing a snap of a car windscreen with the ticket attached, Nick tweeted: “Congrats ⁦Cirencester⁩ & Gloucester councils.

“You hold a Christmas fayre to get shoppers into town. And when they do and car parks are full you ticket everyone parked on a single yellow on a Sunday, whole rows of them!

“Hell of a way to support local businesses by driving people away.”

Jeremy Vine also stuck his oar in (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy Vine has his say

However, among the thousands who engaged with the tweet, Nick did not encounter much consensus about the matter from Channel 5 host Jeremy.

Instead he applauded the decision, arguing from a road safety perspective.

Jeremy replied the next day (Monday November 28): “Excellent work. Children on foot are the priority, not adults wedging large metal cages into places they don’t fit.”

Excellent work. Children on foot are the priority, not adults wedging large metal cages into places they don’t fit.

But Nick later added, as he responded to Jeremy and several other Twitter users both supporting his point and knocking it: “More city folk telling people in the countryside how to live.”

He also dismissed respondents taking a pop at his driving or parking: “Not my car or my ticket – as it explains on the tweets but you carry on trolling.”

Nick Knowles has experience a lot of interest in his Twitter post (Credit: YouTube)

Nick’s original post has picked up over 30,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets since being shared at the weekend.

And so it has attracted a vast number of comments and reactions, with users split over their support.

But County Councillor Joe Harris clarified: “No one is being penalised for visiting the town – parking is free in all Cirencester car parks on Sundays. This is a ticket for breaking an on-street parking regulations such as yellow lines, no return within 1 hour etc.”

The Jeremy Vine Show airs on Channel 5, weekdays, at 9.15am.

