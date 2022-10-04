Nick Knowles has delighted his Twitter followers with uplifting DIY SOS news about a forthcoming special episode.

Telly fave Nick, 60, revealed a Children in Need special is in the can following a completed project in Leeds.

Furthermore, the ex I’m A Celebrity star indicated the episode will air on the box soon.

And he also explained why those people who help out on the BBC show are thoroughly generous with their efforts.

Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS news

Addressing his 171,000 Twitter followers this afternoon (Tuesday October 4), Nick offered his gratitude to contributors on the charity build.

Nick indicated supporters not only donated materials and their time but also stayed on beyond expectations to ensure the project was completed.

It is coming soon to BBC One.

He wrote: “Can I take this opportunity to say thank you to all the trades and suppliers who were so generous with their time and materials and continued after we ran over to get the @DIYSOS @ChiIdreninNeed @BBCRadio2 build for the amazing charity @getawaygirlslds finished.”

Nick didn’t specify an exact air date, but he did add: “It is coming soon to BBC One.”

How fans reacted

Followers made it clear they were impressed by giving Nick’s tweet scores of Likes.

It seems one person who was involved in the build also acknowledged Nick’s words, replying: “It was a pleasure as always Nick.”

Another respondent reflected on the kindliness of those who get involved, pondering how it must cost them much more than they might receive by being credited.

To which Nick replied by noting how, due to BBC advertising conditions, it demonstrates how “altruistic” contributors are.

Nick went on: “Most don’t make it on telly. Being the BBC we can’t thank them by company, can’t put them on a fact sheet and they can’t advertise their involvement other than internally within their company.

“Make no mistake, unlike Extreme Makeover USA which is for visibility, ours is altruistic.”

Nick Knowles did not host the 2021 Children in Need special (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nick also had words of praise for the Yorkshire-based Getaway Girls non-profit organisation.

He hailed them: “We are blown away by the work you do day in day out, week in week out, all year providing a sense of safety and opportunity for young women around Leeds.

“We and the volunteers simply gave you the facilities you required and deserved to carry on that work.”

Why didn’t Nick present the 2021 DIY SOS Children in Need special?

Last year’s DIY SOS Children in Need special was fronted by Rhod Gilbert.

That’s because Nick stepped back from the episode while a Shreddies ad starring him continued to air on TV.

A joint statement from Nick and the BBC said: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year. He will be back on our screens in 2022.”

