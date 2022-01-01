Nick Knowles slams The Weakest Link and Jimmy Carr’s new quiz show

Nick Knowles has sensationally slammed the Weakest Link and Jimmy Carr‘s new quiz show in a Twitter rant.

The 59-year-old host of DIY SOS accused the shows of “taking money away from charities”.

What did Nick Knowles say?

So Jimmy Carr’s “I literally just told you” plays off charities against each other to go home with nothing

so 3 important charities took part tonight but received no cash at all.

Only one got money

I’m not sure I like playing charities off against each other for entertainment — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) December 30, 2021

Nick took to Twitter after watching Jimmy Carr’s new show, I Literally Just Told You last night. The presenter wasn’t happy with how the money, which was intended to go to charity, was dealt with.

In Jimmy’s new show, one contestant gets to take home cash to give to their chosen charity, while the other three contestants get nothing. In turn, this means that their chosen charities get nothing too.

“So Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You plays off charities against each other to go home with nothing so 3 important charities took part tonight but received no cash at all,” Nick tweeted.

“Only one got money. I’m not sure I like playing charities off against each other for entertainment,” he confessed.

How did his followers react?

Nick wasn’t a fan of the format of Jimmy Carr’s new show (Credit: Channel 4)

Plenty of Nick’s 159.8k Twitter followers were quick to tell the star that this was standard practice with celebrity gameshows.

“Isn’t that pretty standard for ‘celebrity’ quiz shows? One contestant wins all and the rest go without?” one asked.

“Yes but one charity got 18 grand and the others got vital airtime and awareness,” another wrote. “How do you know the celebs aren’t personally giving them anyway? If you don’t like there’s an off button.”

“All Charity/Celebrity game shows do that,” a third follower said.

“Same with all the celeb specials though isn’t it? Awful format,” another commented.

What else did Nick Knowles say?

Nick Knowles criticised The Weakest Link too, which recently returned to screens (Credit: BBC)

Many of Nick’s followers pointed out to the presenter that The Weakest Link does something very similar. The Weakest Link recently returned to screens with Romesh Ranganathan at the helm.

“Same with The Weakest Link I think sir!” one follower wrote.

“Then I’m unhappy with that too,” Nick replied. “I recently did Catchphrase because the charity gets what you win.”

Nick later replied to another tweet that said that all the gameshows they’d seen this Christmas only had one charity winning.

“Yes it’s been a thing recently – in days gone the contestants would get a consolation amount for their charities,” he said.

“I was offered formats which had charities playing for the money and I always turned them down because you can’t make charities play for cash for our entertainment,” he revealed.

