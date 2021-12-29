Kate Garraway is being lined up to become the “new Nick Knowles” as ITV looks set to launch its own rival version of DIY SOS.

The GMB host, 53, has been lined up to host the show, reports claim.

Kate will be the “Nick Knowles” (credit: ITV)

What is the show Kate Garraway will host?

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Kate is the perfect person to front a show like this given that she knows all about adapting to looking after someone since hubby Derek returned from hospital.

“Although she’s a very different character to Nick, she’s hugely popular with viewers who see her as a down-to-earth figure.

Read more: Kate Garraway thrilled with Christmas family outing to the panto – with husband Derek

“She really connects with the public because, like many people, she has gone through a rough time since the pandemic started.

The source added that the channel has high hopes for the show, which filmed a pilot in the autumn.

Nick on DIY SOS The Big Build (Credit: BBC)

‘Similar’ to DIY SOS

The new show will be “similar” to DIY SOS, the report claims.

It will see a crack team of experts visit a house whose occupants have to deal with a major change in their lives.

This could be an accident or illness, which sees them have to adapt to new ways of living and need help adapting their homes.

ED! has gone to ITV for comment.

Kate and husband Derek before he got Covid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate the perfect choice

During the course of 2020 and 2021, Kate has won an army of fans thanks to her courage and kind-heartedness.

She and husband Derek faced a life-changing moment when he contracted Covid at the beginning of the pandemic.

Read more: Kate Garraway shares worrying Christmas update after husband Derek’s health ‘scare’

Derek spent the rest of the year in hospital, much of it in a medically-induced coma.

Subsequently, Kate and her family have had to change their own ways of living.

Now at home, Kate helps to care for Derek, whose recovery continues to be slow and painful.

Furthermore, with all this experience, Kate would be a no-brainer to host the show.