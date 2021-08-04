Nick Knowles shares rare snap of young son on holiday in Cornwall as he confesses secret hope

Nick Knowles has shared a touching moment with his young son as he enjoys a special holiday with him in Cornwall.

The DIY SOS host took to his Instagram account to share an image of his youngest child with fans as he marvelled at the view.

Nick, 58, is currently enjoying some quality time with seven-year-old Edward on a break to the popular UK coastal area.

He captured a stunning image of his son alongside their pet dog.

The colourful image shows Edward leaning over in an embrace with their large breed pooch – as a beautiful sunset plays out behind them.

The golden sand and orange hue over the ocean make quite the striking post.

Nick wrote: “Sunsets are always special. But for a boy and his favourite giant pooch – it’s extra special.”

Nick Knowles’ career dream

Nick appears to be a regular visitor to Cornwall having also shared images of Edward on the beach on his Instagram back in June.

He seemed to be considering a change of career as he admitted he would love to run away and live by the sea as a photographer.

Nick has four children from numerous relationships (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

He wrote: “Sunset tonight in Cornwall. My youngest soaking it all up. I promise no effects – just an iPhone shot of an extraordinary sky. I’d love to become a photographer and hide away down here forever.”

At the time he also reminisced about his own days spent on the beach as a young boy.

He continued: “I’ve been coming here since I was a one-year-old – there’s a great pic of my dad driving the family Austin Cambridge and he’s got it wedged over a cliff.

“The family are watching him try to extricate himself and the car without plunging into the Atlantic a hundred feet below. One year old me is still strapped in the back!

“Sunsets like this happen in Cornwall when it’s overcast but there’s a sudden gap on the horizon in the cloud and the setting sunlight gets funnelled and compressed like wine into treacle. The effect for ordinary photographers like me is self-evident. Look out for those special evenings.”

Edward is dad-of-four Nick’s youngest child from his troubled marriage to Jessica Rose Moor. The couple divorced in 2016. He also has two other sons, Tyrian J, 23, and Charlie, 27, and a daughter, Tuesday, 26.

