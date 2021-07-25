Does Nick Knowles have a girlfriend? Popular presenter has enjoyed a colourful love life!

Nick Knowles has earned himself an army of female admirers with his rugged good looks and cheeky persona on camera but does he currently have a girlfriend?

Due to his popularity on shows such as DIY SOS, Nick, 58, has become the subject of lots of gossip about his love life, but he’s actually pretty private.

Nick Knowles’ love life and exes

The suave presenter has been linked to a string of women and there have been some bitter break-ups along the way.

He’s been subject to claims he will only date women under 30, and underwent a difficult divorce in the public eye.

Nick first married back in the ’90s. He had two children with first wife Gillian, son Charlie, 27, and 26-year-old daughter Tuesday.

Sadly Nick and Gillian went their separate ways when the kids were just toddlers.

He then had a third child, his 23-year-old son Tyrian-J, during a two-year romance with beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass.

Following on from that relationship, he had a three-year partnership with TV presenter Suzi Perry who he met on the set of City Hospital.

The couple very quickly moved in together but their partnership came to end in 2003.

Eventually, Nick met his second wife Jessica Moore in 2009.

They tied the knot in 2012 and Jessica gave birth to Nick’s fourth child, six-year-old son Eddie, in 2014.

However things began to turn sour for the lovers, and after a four-year marriage, they filed for divorce in 2016.

During the legal battle that ensued Jessica lashed out and accused Nick of subjecting her to “emotional cruelty, abuse and eventually isolation”.

The emotional outpouring came as she claimed he was refusing to pay Eddie’s school fees.

She tweeted at the time: “After years of intimidation, emotional cruelty, abuse and eventually isolation (that I have kept silent about – of which I have diaries and images), this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

A disappointed Nick rebutted her claims saying he was “extremely hurt” by the accusations and insisting he would continue to pay his son’s fees directly to the school.

And they appear to enjoy an amicable relationship now, co-parenting Eddie who Nick dotes on.

Nick Knowles’ other dalliances

Following his divorce from Jessica Nick was linked to Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten.

But when they were photographed together at the TV Choice Awards in 2016 he very quickly distanced himself from the actress.

She said: “One Sunday morning we were lying in bed and all these texts came through about us being photographed together.

“In an instant he completely changed. It was all about him and how it was going to affect his family. It was really cruel as he said it didn’t matter for me. I felt sick.”

She added: “I said, ‘Do you want to throw away what we have? We have done nothing wrong.’ But he just dropped me like a ton of bricks.

“I thought it was a real relationship and he wasn’t afraid to let others know.”

Does Nick really only date women under 30?

Well, that’s what one former almost-fling has joked! Following his failed fling with Gemma, the host was linked to TOWIE star Pascal Craymer. She is 25 years younger than him.

Pascal hinted that things were blossoming between them saying: “He’s so lovely. We’re seeing how it goes. He gets portrayed badly but he’s a nice guy.”

But he denied they were together, and she bit back by saying he was having a “mid-life crisis”.

Since then reality star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace teased: “Nick was trying to kid himself he tried to chat me up that one time.

“That’s all I know! And then he must have Googled me and found out my date of birth and realised I was far too old for him.”

She added: “He’s a delightful gentleman and I like a silver fox but I do feel like something happened when he realised I wasn’t under 30, and then I was dumped.”

In recent years Nick has also dated marketing executive Rebecca Kearns and PR executive Emily Hallinan – both 30 years his junior. His romance with Emily came to an end in February 2021.

If he’s been in a relationship since, Nick has remained tight-lipped about it. He has no problem being on his own, telling The Sun in May 2020: “There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you’re not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing.”

Is Nick a commitment-phobe?

Kind of, it seems! Nick has previously confessed that he struggles to stay in a relationship. In 2008 he admitted: “My relationships have pretty much followed a pattern. They last six months and start off with me explaining that I work a lot, so will have commitment issues.

“The women involved agree that that is fine, then after a month I get a phone call saying, ‘This isn’t on.” After three months we split up, then get back together. After five, there’s another tussle. At six it’s all off.”

So, ladies, if you don’t mind sharing him with Mistress Work, maybe there’s hope!

