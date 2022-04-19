Nick Knowles and new girlfriend Katie Dadzie had a very happy Easter if pictures taken of them over the weekend are anything to go by.

The DIY SOS presenter, 59, and entrepreneur Katie, 31, have been dating for eight months.

And it certainly seems as if they’re still enjoying the first flush of love.

Nick Knowles was seen looking loved up as he smooched his new girlfriend over the Easter weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Knowles spotted kissing new girlfriend

The TV star was spotted kissing Katie on the lips after they enjoyed a romantic dinner in London’s swanky Mayfair.

In new pictures obtained by the Mirror, they can be seen holding hands as they strolled along the street, window shopping and occasionally stopping for a cheeky smooch.

One onlooker said: “Nick and his girlfriend looked pretty loved up as they wandered down the street.

“They were smiling and laughing as they looked at the new Bentleys through the showroom window, before hoping in a taxi together.”

Nick and Katie are said to have met at their kids’ playgroup years ago, but didn’t go on their first date till last August.

One of Katie’s two children attends the same kids’ group as Nick’s youngest son Eddie, who is seven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boobbix (@boobbix)

Nick Knowles relationship history

Katie isn’t the first younger woman ladies man Nick has dated.

He split from 27-year-old PR woman Emily Hallinan in February 2020 and declared it “wasn’t the end of the world to be single for a while”.

Nick split from second wife Jessica Rose Moor – with whom he shares Eddie – in 2016.

He also dated presenter Suzi Perry from 2000 until 2003.

Nick had a brief romance – and son Tyrian-J – with beautician Paula Beckett-Vass before that.

And he was married to first wife Gillian from 1995 till 2000.

They share two grown-up children – son Charlie and daughter Tuesday.

When is DIY SOS back?

No firm announcement has yet been made by the BBC, other than it’ll be back on screens this year.

A quick check on the DIY SOS Twitter account though shows the team are hard at work on builds.

So it most certainly seems as if filming is underway…

