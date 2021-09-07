DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has been pictured with his new girlfriend for the first time.

Mum-of-two Katie Dadzie is 31-years-old, 27 years younger than Nick, who’s 58.

Where were Nick Knowles and his girlfriend pictured?

The pair were pictured in Fulham, west London, and both looked casual as they headed for lunch at the Hurlingham Club.

According to The Sun newspaper, the pair stepped out publically for the first time last week in Bath.

The pair have reportedly been friends for years, and first met at a playgroup where their children attend.

A source said: “Nick and Katie have known each other for a couple of years, but it’s always been platonic.

“They actually met through their youngest offspring and went on a few playdates as pals, before romance blossomed.

“Katie is a beautiful woman, fiercely independent and just Nick’s type.”

When was Nick last in a relationship?

Nick’s relationship with Katie comes after he split from his last girlfriend, Emily Hallinan in February 2020.

He appeared to confirm the split with a post on social media site, Instagram.

He said: “Happy Valentine’s. And if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every year.

“I missed national prune day too. Because it’s not the end of the world to be single for a while.”

What is Nick’s dating history?

Nick likes to keep his private life private, but he has been married twice before.

He married first wife Gillian in the 1990s, and together they had two children – Tuesday and Charlie.

After they split he lived with TV presenter Suzi Perry between 2000 and 2003.

Then, in 2013 he married Jessica Moor in Rome after they had dated for four years.

Together, they had one child – Eddie – who was born in 2014.

Sadly, the two split in 2016.

Nick is also dad to Tyrian-J, who he shares with beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass. He also dated TOWIE star Pascal Craymer in 2017.