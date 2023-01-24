Nick Knowles reveals he gets ‘protective’ of girlfriend amid age-gap

Nick Knowles confessed that trolls who berated him for his relationship with girlfriend Katie Dadzie have caused him ‘anger’ and ‘upset’.

Their criticism comes amid Nick’s relationship with Katie due to the large age-gap between the pair.

Nick is 60, while Katie is 32, meaning the age-gap is around 27 or 28 years.

The couple has been together since 2019. Throughout their entire union, some people have taken to social media to voice their dislike at the pairing.

Presenter Nick Knowles has opened up about the effect incessant trolling has had on him (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking recently, however, the I’m A Celebrity alum opened up about how the ongoing trolling has affected him emotionally.

I get upset when they come for people that I care about.

Whilst at the Inspiration Awards, the presenter told The Sun about his experiences.

“I get upset when they come for people that I care about,” he revealed. “Normally, I never comment back to the trolls. But on one occasion when people were a little bit judgemental, I was angry on Katie’s behalf.

Nick and Katie at the Inspirational Awards this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I chose to be on telly so I kind of expect it for me, but for people I care about they shouldn’t have to deal with it.”

Nick expanded: “I’m protective of Katie because people make assumptions about her without knowing anything about her, so that’s why I spoke.”

Nick Knowles, 60, says he is protective of girlfriend Katie, 32 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Here, DIY SOS star Nick was referring to a spell of trolling he encountered in 2022. Paparazzi took photos of him and Katie, with the pair being seen together eliciting backlash online.

“I’m raging,” he tweeted at the time.

“The woman I was out to dinner with when we were papped is 32, has degrees in two subjects, runs 3 businesses, is a mother of 2, is wealthier & more successful than me and is intelligent & independent unlike the abusive trolls attacking her.

“What happened to #bekind?”

The DIY SOS icon isn’t letting trolls affect his relationship (Credit: Splash News)

The hashtag was designed to encourage social media users to treat one another with respect.

Nick’s life with Katie

Despite the incessant trolling both Nick and Katie have been subjected to in recent years, the pair are very happy together.

Nick even revealed the couple enjoyed a recent romantic getaway to the UAE. “Our holiday in Dubai was lovely,” he said.

He was separated from family for four months due to filming commitments. So, he very much appreciated the chance to spend Christmas with his family.

