Shocking ‘NHS UK poster’ pleads with medics to ‘stop wiping bogies’ on walls in toilet

Shocking new NHS UK posters pleading with medics to “stop wiping bogies” on the walls have been spotted.

The poster was uploaded to Twitter – and people were horrified.

Earlier this week, a shocking NHS poster was uploaded to Twitter. The shock poster was part of a thread, asking NHS workers to show off their “peak NHS passive-aggressive notes”. NHS workers then uploaded “passive-aggressive” notes left at their places of work.

One poster/note in particular was eye-catching for all the wrong reasons.

The poster in question had been taped to what looks like a bathroom door in a hospital. The poster was uploaded to Twitter by a junior doctor.

Twitter users were horrified by the poster (Credit: Pexels)

The poster reads: “Recently we have had some incidents to do with the use of this toilet.”

The poster then continues: “A member of staff’s coat was used to wipe a bottom and nasal discharge (boogies) have been wiped on the wall.”

The disgusting poster doesn’t end there though. It then continues, reading: “We are watching closely and will soon know the offender.

“Disciplinary proceedings will be undertaken. This is an infection control incident and will be taken extremely seriously,” it then says.

As expected, the poster received quite a reaction on Twitter. “WHO WOULD WIPE THEIR [bleep] ON A COAT!?” one disgusted user wrote.

“WHAT THE HELL,” another then tweeted. “Snot on wall: gross. [Bleep] on coat: suboptimal Infection control issue? Now it’s SERIOUS,” a third then wrote. “Wonder if they found the culprit,” another then said.

ED! has contacted the NHS for comment.

A new healthcare app is being trialled (Credit: Pixabay)

Healthcare apps being trialed to ease pressure

In other NHS-related news, new healthcare apps are being trialled to ease the pressure and workload on the services. Healthcare apps are currently being trialled in Wales, it has been reported.

The apps should decrease hospital visits as patients receive care at home in a timely manner, health professionals claim. The technology is going to mean that patients are then going to be getting specialised care quicker.

“Our focus is to bring forward health innovation solutions that can meet the challenges within NHS Wales and social care,” Cari-Anne Quinn, chief executive of Life Sciences Hub Wales said.

