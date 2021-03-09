Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow has welcomed his first baby with wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46.

Jon, 73, already has two older children with former partner Madeleine Colvin.

The new parents met on the Caribbean island of Mustique in 2001 and married in 2010.

Their new arrival was born on March 2, Jon announced in a statement.

Jon Snow and wife Precious have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

What did Jon Snow say about the new baby?

Channel 4 journalist Jon revealed a surrogate had carried the couple’s embryo after numerous miscarriages.

He said they felt “doubly blessed” to welcome the baby – a son – “amid these challenging times”.

Jon said: “In our desire to seal our now 11 years of marriage with a baby, my wife suffered numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.

We will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate, who carried our embryo to term.

“Amid these challenging times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune.”

What other details do we know about the baby?

Jon didn’t announce the baby’s name or birth weight, nor did he share a picture of the tot – and it’s unlikely that we’ll get any more details.

He is notoriously private about his personal life and has never revealed details of his wedding to Precious, who is a Zimbabwean-born academic.

Jon simply stated: “Yes I have got married, but I have absolutely no interest in discussing my private life.”

The new parents met in 2001 and married in 2010 (Credit: Splash News)

How big is the couple’s age gap?

Jon has discussed the couple’s age gap in the past, though.

Jon is 73 and Precious is 46, and there’s a 26-year age gap between them.

At the time of their marriage, when Precious would have been in her mid-thirties, Jon stated that her “mental age” was far higher than his.

The newsreader added: “She’s somewhere in her forties. She’s very, very mature. I mean, she’s a serious boffin.”

