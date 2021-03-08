Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater in EastEnders, has revealed the name of her baby boy.

The couple welcomed her son last month with husband Matt Kay. Now Lacey has confirmed what they’ve decided to call their son.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lacey revealed how she came up with the name.

Lacey plays Stacey in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

She said: “I knew a girl once and her sister was called Trilby Fox and I always thought it was such a cool name, and I quite liked it for a boy, so I’ve had it in my for a really long time.

“It’s nice when people say, ‘What’s his name?’ you say, ‘Trilby, like the hat.’

When we had Dusty, we said, ‘Dusty, like Dusty Springfield.’

Lacey Turner reveals when she plans to return to EastEnders

Trilby was born at 36 weeks. Lacey also revealed that her son had to spend two days in the special care unit as he had fluid on his lungs.

She added that her labour was so unexpected and she had only been off work for two days and went straight back following Trilby’s birth.

Lacey and Matt also have a daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I texted work saying, ‘I won’t be in tomorrow or the next day but I’m happy to come in next week.

“I had such a quick birth and my recovery was so quick, I just popped in a few days later to finish my couple of scenes.

“EastEnders were amazing and accommodated the times I could work. The plan is to have six months off and go back in August.

“So please God, we’ll be able to yo Ibiza so we can have a few months at our home there.”

Stacey’s return

Lacey and Matt are also parents to daughter Dusty, who was born in July 2019.

She went on maternity leave from the BBC soap in 2019 as her character Stacey fled Walford to get away from the Mitchell family.

Stacey returned to Albert Square in September last year when the show returned to screens after its break.

Shortly after her return, it was reported in Daily Star Sunday that Lacey would be taking another break from the show. The following week the actress confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

