New things Brits can do from today – and things that are still illegal under lockdown

Lockdown eases further today (June 8), with a new set of dos and don't being issued to Brits.

It's been 10 weeks since lockdown was announced by Boris Johnson back in March.

Since then, Brits have been told to socially distance, shops were closed and many employees were put on furlough.

However, from today, more services are starting to open up.

And there's good news for anyone suffering from toothache, as dentists in England reopen to patients.

Dentists have now reopened as lockdown eases (Credit: Unsplash)

Although dentists have been permitted to perform emergency treatment during the lockdown, every day appointments were put on hold.

Read more: The doughnut sandwich exists and you can get it delivered to your door

Now, however, dentists across the country can reopen for routine appointments – providing they comply with the government's PPE and Infection Prevention Control requirements.

What can patients expect?

Dr Monik Vasant spoke to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to reveal what patients can expect.

He said: "If you've been having a problem, you need to contact your practice, don't take things into your own hands."

Dr Vasant added: "A lot of practises will be easing their way into things and prioritising patients who are having issues first and then slowly bringing in more routine things as time goes on."

Dr Monik Vasant showed off his PPE on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

He said his practice would be sending out online forms to update patient history, carry out a COVID-19 screening and find out what complaint the patient has.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Then, when they come in for their appointment, social distancing and cross infection policies will be in place.

He said there would be clear markings on the floor and only one patient allowed in the building at a time.

A lot of practises will be easing their way into things and prioritising patients who are having issues first.

Dr Vasant also said the waiting room and bathrooms would be out of action.

While staff would be behind protective screens.

Quarantine kicks in

Elsewhere, those coming into the country today will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

The temporary measure will see tens of thousands of new arrivals placed in quarantine.

The measures have been criticised by the travel industry, with the government working to build air bridges with other countries to allow quarantine-free travel.

The 14-day quarantine also kicks in today (Credit: Unsplash)

And, Brits should watch out when it comes to parking, too.

Some local authorities across the UK are reintroducing parking charges from today.

It comes after weeks of them being suspended.

What's next?

Bigger changes are to come next week.

Read more: Beaches could be closed if crowds cause a second wave

From June 15, non-essential shops are allowed to reopen.

Secondary schools will also be reopened to pupils in Year 10 and 12.

And Brits will have to wear face masks on public transport.

What you still can't do

At the moment, while Brits are allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors, they are not permitted to meet friends and family inside.

You're also not allowed to stay overnight anywhere but your own home.

Car sharing is also out.

Restrictions on funerals remain in place, pubs remain closed and gyms and public swimming pools are among the other services that stay shut.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.