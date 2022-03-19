EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shares rare picture of daughter Eliza, 11, on Instagram

Natalie Cassidy has given fans a rare glimpse of her eldest daughter on Instagram.

The EastEnders actress, 38, shared a sweet snap of Eliza cuddling her baby cousin yesterday (Friday March 18).

Soap star Natalie captioned the Insta Stories pic: “Cousins. What a lucky family we are.”

Natalie Cassidy has played Sonia Fowler in EastEnders since 1993 (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

Natalie Cassidy and her daughter on Instagram

Sonia Fowler star Natalie doesn’t upload images of her children all that often on the social media platform.

But the mum-of-two has previously told her followers about her maternal pride.

Natalie Cassidy shared this snap of her daughter Eliza with her cousin (Credit: Instagram)

In January she surprised fans by revealing Eliza, 11, participated in Junior Bake Off.

Captioning a photo of Eliza holding a mixing bowl and whisk, Natalie wrote at the time: “This is Eliza. She was 10 and decided to enter for the Junior Bake Off.

“I said, oh Eliza, you’ll never get through, thousands apply and I don’t want you to be disappointed. She got through.

“And her confidence, determination and maturity has blown me away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cassidy (@natcass1)

‘The proudest mum alive’

Natalie continued about Eliza, whose dad is Natalie’s ex Adam Cottrell: “I am proud of my daughters everyday.

So kind and helpful.

“But to watch one of them be so kind and helpful to others in the tent every night this week, has made me the proudest mum alive.”

Natalie’s younger daughter is Joanie, 5, who she shares with fiancé Marc Humphreys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cassidy (@natcass1)

Award-winning cameraman Marc and Natalie have been engaged since October 2015.

Natalie marked Joanie’s birthday last August with a touching Insta tribute which showed the youngster sleeping following her birthday party.

She wrote: “Can’t believe my little one is five. Time flies when you’re having fun.”

