EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy looks totally different as she transforms for night out

EastEnders cast member Natalie Cassidy has shown off her dramatic transformation for a night out.

The actress – who is best known as Albert Square’s Sonia Fowler – was unrecognisable in the video shared on her Instagram Story.

Natalie, 38, looked totally different to her alter ego, with a blunt fringe and her dark hair falling over her shoulders in bouncy waves.

EastEnders cast member Natalie Cassidy looked completely different on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/natcass1)

EastEnders cast: Natalie Cassidy transforms for night out

The mum-of-two wore a slinky black dress that was quite unlike Sonia’s wardrobe.

The star’s skin glowed with a nude make-up look but she had accentuated her eyes with plenty of dark mascara.

Hoop earrings and a large necklace completed her polished image.

Natalie told fans she had dressed up for her little sister Ellia’s 30th birthday.

“Off to celebrate Ellia’s birthday tonight,” she said.

“Got all glammed up, all dolled up, you know what I mean?”

Natalie looks different as Sonia (Credit: BBC)

“Ready for a little party,” she added.

Natalie – who has played Sonia in the BBC soap on and off since 1993 – is close to her family, who she has said are the “best family in the world”.

EastEnders star lost her dad last year

Sadly, they went through heartache last year when the star’s dad passed away.

The soap star posted a picture on Instagram of her dad last May and told fans: “I lost my precious daddy three weeks ago today.

“I wasn’t really going to do this post, but I felt I can’t come on here and be a [bleep] without letting everyone know that my life has changed.

Natalie has played Sonia since 1993 (Credit: BBC)

“He was my whole world and I’m not sure what I’m going to do without him.”

The star said she was lucky to have such wonderful people in her life to help her get through it.

The post concluded: “Charles William Cassidy 1937-2021. The best dad and grandad in the world.

“We miss you so much but we have each other because of you.”

