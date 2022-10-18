Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson, 52, making ‘baby steps’ to fulfil dream of becoming a mum

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson has opened up about her baby plans, saying there’s “nothing more important than creating your own family”.

The 52-year-old star also revealed that she’s “interested in adopting a refugee child or an asylum seeker”.

Anna wants to fulfil her dream of becoming a mum (Credit: Channel 4)

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson making ‘baby steps’

The Naked Attraction host has previously been open about her desire to have children.

However, in a recent interview with OK!, it seems Anna, who was in a relationship with former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins for seven years, is finally putting the plan into motion.

The TV star candidly revealed that she’s now taking the steps towards adoption to become a mother.

Anna admitted that turning 52, along with enduring menopause, has motivated her to finally do the one thing she’s always wanted to do – to become a mother.

She said to the publication: “When you hit this age and haven’t had children, you realise you can’t anymore and that choice is taken from you.

“And that’s a shock, even though you’re expecting it.”

Following her birthday, Anna says she’s ready to become a mum (Credit: SplashNews)

Anna talks baby plans

The presenter added that she believes nothing is more important than being able to “nurture” and “love” your own family.

When asked about her own baby plans, Anna replied: “I’m making baby steps. It’s a process with adoption. I’m interested in either adopting a refugee child or an asylum seeker, especially with what’s going on in the war in Ukraine.”

Ultimately, Anna, who was previously in a relationship with TV producer Charles Martin for 18 years, says her goal is to “create a family and be a mum”.

Anna and Sue were together for seven years (Credit: SplashNews)

Anna Richardson on heartbreak

In 2020, after seven years together, Anna and comedian Sue announced they were splitting up.

Their break up came just months after Anna spoke about the possibility of becoming a parent.

Anna and Sue met in 2013 at a Halloween party and they started a relationship shortly after.

Their relationship followed after Anna had broken up from her boyfriend Charles Martin.

Speaking to The Mirror, Anna admitted that relationship endings do not get easier as time passes.

Indeed, even a lifetime of experience and undergoing such developments doesn’t cushion the blow.

Anna told the tabloid: “No one can ever prepare you for it.

“Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.”

‘Heartbreak is a mystery’

At the time of their split, Anna and Sue reportedly felt “devastated”.

A newspaper source also claimed to The Sun back then: “We’re all hoping they can patch things up and sort out their differences but for now it appears to be all over.”

In the interview, Anna added: “I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”

Read more: Anna Richardson’s mental health struggles after terrifying hotel room robbery

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.