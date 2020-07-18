Naga Munchetty hits back at troll who called her 'that Asian bird'

Naga Munchetty has hit back at a Twitter troll who questioned her on-screen attire.
The 45-year-old BBC Breakfast presenter decided to respond to one social media user who referred to her as "that Asian bird" and moaned she was allowed to wear "whatever the hell she wants".
Read more: Rishi Sunak slammed over car-crash interview with Naga Munchetty
The Twitter user wrote: "I never understand why Charlie [Stayt] has to wear a formal business suit and that Asian bird seems to be able to wear whatever the hell she wants? (sic)"
In response, Naga simply said: "Oh Paul!"
Naga Munchetty hits back
The presenter - who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 - then replied to another now-deleted tweet that criticised Naga's choice of shoes.
She wrote: "Paul - Three suggestions: 1. Add a picture of yourself to your Twitter profile 2. Think about what you Tweet before you write 3. I'll leave you to guess this one... (sic)"
Earlier this year, Naga admitted she's happy to hit back at social media trolls "with two barrels".
The presenter insisted she's open to "constructive criticism" online, but she's completely intolerant of abusive behaviour.
Read more: Naga Munchetty applauded for hitting back at online troll
She said: "The only reason to be nervous is if you don't know your stuff, if you haven't prepared and if you haven't done everything you can to make sure you have the answers.
"If you've done your side of the work, that takes nervousness out of it. When you talk about the storm, I hate injustice, I get so angry if people aren't fair.
"I have no issue with being criticised, [if] I am being told off by my boss for doing something wrong, absolutely not a problem."