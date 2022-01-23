BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty fires back after being branded ‘arrogant and condescending’

Naga Munchetty has fired back on Twitter after being slammed over her ‘arrogant and condescending tone’.

A social media user directed their unsolicited opinion to the BBC Breakfast host last Friday (January 21) afternoon.

The Twitter criticism came after a segment between Naga and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford regarding coronavirus curbs.

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty, left, and Mark Drakeford, right (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What was tweeted at Naga Munchetty?

Quote-tweeting a clip of the exchange between Naga and Mr Drakeford, the Twitter critic seemed irked by one particular aspect of her interview style.

They enquired: “I’m curious to know. Were you born with that arrogant and condescending tone of voice? Or is it just something you’ve honed to perfection at the Beeb?”

The Twitter user went on to declare the ‘score’ between Naga and the politician: “First Minister of Wales 1 supposed BBC journalist 0.”

And a couple of hours later, Naga responded by quote-tweeting into the timelines of her 265,000 followers.

Naga fired back with a compliment (Credit: BBC)

How did Naga respond?

With a splendidly-crafted tweet, Naga closed down her antagonist with a compliment and a cheeky ‘kiss’.

Naga replied: “Curiosity is a great quality.

“Hope that isn’t too condescending for you X.”

Naga impressed fans with her approach. But some despaired that she seems to be a magnet for negative comments on Twitter.

Naga, seen here with Dan Walker, seems to be a frequently target for those who do not rate her on social media (Credit: BBC)

How did other Twitter users react?

Social media users responding to Naga’s reply expressed a variety of reactions, including sympathy, admiration and anger.

One seethed: “FFS Naga – every bloody time. I don’t know how you cope – but cope you do, having to deal with [blank] like that.”

Another agreed: “Such grace in the face of such nastiness.”

Someone else reasoned: “If a man had asked a question in that way it would’ve been thought of as assertive! It drives me insane – I think you’re fabulous Naga.”

And yet another person insisted such perceptions of her are in the minority.

“How you manage to be so calm in spite of such nonsense is truly amazing,” they hailed her.

“Can’t stop the haters Naga but remember they aren’t the majority.”

