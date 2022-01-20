Naga Munchetty has hit back at a viewer who mocked her appearance on BBC Breakfast.

The 46-year-old presenter called out the viewer on social media following today’s programme (January 20).

The user appeared to poke fun at Naga after the star was seen sporting trendy red glasses on the show.

Naga Munchetty hit back at a BBC Breakfast viewer today (Credit: BBC One)

Naga Munchetty hits back at a BBC Breakfast viewer

During the programme, the viewer shared a picture of Naga to their Twitter profile.

The photo showed the host on the BBC Breakfast sofa in glossy red glasses.

Alongside the snap, the user wrote: “@TVNaga01 What the heck are those things hahahahaah what an absolute wally.”

And the comment didn’t go unnoticed with Naga.

The star quickly responded to the message with a witty tweet of her own.

“I think you’re referring to glasses,” Naga shared, adding: “Happy to help.”

I think you're referring to glasses.

Happy to help @jagxjr1 https://t.co/gzrqYrEIIr — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) January 20, 2022

It didn’t take long for fans to show their support to Naga after the tweet.

Defending the star, one said: “Love your responses to other people’s rudeness.”

A second added: “I’ve been admiring your glasses this morning Naga. I have often noted that when some numpty makes a comment, Twitter always tells me that they are not being followed by anyone I’m following.”

I think they really suit you!

A third shared: “Great response to a person that doesn’t deserve your time. Thanks for your great questioning on

@BBCBreakfast.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “I think they really suit you. I don’t understand why people feel they have the right to be so rude.”

Another responded: “They are quite similar to mine and they are bloody fabulous.”

Meanwhile, others disagreed with the user and gushed over Naga’s “stunning” appearance.

One viewer took issue with Naga’s red glasses (Credit: BBC One)

Naga’s hospital visit

It follows shortly after Naga recently shared a photo of herself laying in hospital.

Thankfully, she wasn’t in danger as the star had actually given blood.

She explained in the post caption: “Just done this @givebloodnhs with one of favourite blood takers @willflanders.”

Naga added that she’d also beaten her own record when it came to the speed at which she donated.

“And a record time for me of 5 mins 21 secs for approx 0.5l. Woo hoo!” she declared.

Fans rushed to praise the host, with some even calling the kind-hearted star a “life-saver” after the selfless gesture.

