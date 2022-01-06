BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has shared a video of herself in a hospital bed to Instagram.

The TV presenter posted the video earlier today (January 6).

And fans were quick to flood the post with praise, thanking Naga for raising awareness of blood donation.

Some even called the kind-hearted star a “life-saver” after her selfless gesture.

Naga Munchetty headed from the BBC Breakfast sofa to the hospital today (Credit: BBC)

What did Naga Munchetty post on Instagram?

Fresh from the show today, Naga uploaded a video of herself giving blood alongside one of her favourite nurses.

She said: “Just done this @givebloodnhs with one of favourite blood takers @willflanders.”

Naga added that she’d also beaten her own record when it came to the speed at which she donated.

“And a record time for me of 5 mins 21 secs for approx 0.5l. Woo hoo!” she declared.

Speaking in the video, Naga said: “It’s that time again, buttock clenching, leg raising, arm squeezing, giving blood today.

“If you can give blood and you want to give blood, just know that you are doing a good thing,” she added.

How did followers react?

Naga was widely praised for sharing the experience, which she described as “painless”.

“Another life-saving gesture Naga!” said one fan.

A second added: “Great job Naga.”

“Love how you convey the importance of donating,” said a third.

“Thank you for saving lives,” said another.

“Well done you,” another fan commented.

“Credit to you for doing that,” another concluded.

Others sent their love to the star in the form of lots of red love heart emojis.

The star was widely praised for giving blood (Credit: Splash News)

What else did Naga say?

Naga told fans that she’d be back on their screens tomorrow morning fronting BBC Breakfast.

Fans of the show took to Twitter earlier this week wondering if one of Naga’s co-stars had left the comfort of the red sofa.

However, after being mysteriously absent this week, Dan Walker revealed he isn’t “taking time out after Strictly”.

Neither had their been a “presenter shake up”.

Instead, he was just taking a week off!

