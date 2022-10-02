BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty called on her fans for help earlier today (October 2) after an incident at home.

Naga issued a plea to her followers on Twitter – and they were quick to rally round.

It sounded like it had been a fraught night for the news presenter as she asked for help on social media.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty asked for help after her cat brought in a bat (Credit: Splash News)

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty asks for help

As anyone with a pet cat will know, unwanted “presents” are often brought home.

And for poor old Naga, her pet puss just happened to bring home a bat – and a live one at that.

Following the incident, Naga appears to have put the bat in a box overnight, hoping it would recover from the cat’s attack.

However, when all was not well this morning, she asked Twitter for help.

Naga tweeted: “Does anyone know how to get a bat to safety?

“Cat brought one in yesterday. It’s alive this morning, no obvious injuries, but not flying.

“Currently in a box with towels and a little water. Any rescue centres I can take it to in Herts?” she asked.

Does anyone know how to get a bat to safety?

Cat brought one in yesterday.

It’s alive this morning, no obvious injuries, but not flying.

Currently in a box with towels and a little water.

Any rescue centres I can take it to in Herts?

X — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) October 2, 2022

Fans offer support

Naga’s army of followers were quick to offer support for her bat predicament.

“Same happened with me. I just left all windows open overnight and it got itself out. Wouldn’t move when I was anywhere near it,” said one.

“Sounds like you’ve made him too comfortable and he doesn’t want to go,” said another.

“We had same. Give him mealworm and water in a milk bottle cap. RSPCA were brilliant. Ours was ridiculously cute and friendly. We still miss him!!” said another.

“Aww at least it’s alive Naga. I’m sure there is something or somebody in your area can help,” said another.

And, sure enough, there was, as Naga tweeted some more hopeful news a little while later.

The BBC Breakfast host thanked fans for their help as she revealed the bat’s fate.

“Is being sorted with a local rescue group – thank you for suggestions,” she said.

Not Naga’s first present from the cat

However, it’s not the first time Naga’s cat has brought home a present.

Back in the summer Naga was pretty disturbed when she found a bird inside her house.

She took to Twitter then too, sharing a picture of it and asking for help.

“I came home to see it on its back in the house,” she said.

