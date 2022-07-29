Naga Munchetty begged for advice this week after making a shock discovery in her home.

The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram and revealed she had endured a troubling encounter.

Naga shared that she had stumbled upon a little bird inside her house.

She shared a snap of the creature and asked for advice.

Naga Munchetty called her local wildlife rescue centre in the end (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty begs for advice from fans on Instagram

“Helpful suggestions to help this little one, please?” she wrote.

She revealed that the little bird appeared to be injured in some way and that she had no idea what to do with it.

“I came home to see it on its back in the house.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga (@tvnaga)

Animal-loving fans respond

Fans rushed to give the star advice, with one replying: “If we found any birds that had been caught by a cat, we’d put it in a shoebox with warm bedding, a lid, and let it de-stress in the dark and quiet.”

“My cat’s caught a bird a few weeks ago, we rescued it by giving it water, put it in a box with holes in it and left it in the garage overnight – next day it recovered,” said another helpful follower.

Following advice from fans, Naga decided to get in touch with her local wildlife centre.

Updating fans the following day, she shared: “Update: she’s been taken to a rescue centre and it’s thought she’ll be fine. Phew!”

Following the news that the bird was okay, Naga was once again inundated with comments. However, this time they were complimenting her for being so caring and responsible.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers distracted by Naga Munchetty’s appearance today

“Excellent work and glad you rescued it. You are so kind,” gushed one follower.

A second replied: “Excellent! It’s great when people care.”

While a third added: “You are such a wonderful, caring person Naga, nice one!”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.