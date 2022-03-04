Nadine Coyle shares sweet throwback photo of Sarah Harding six months after death

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has shared a throwback of Sarah Harding ahead the six-month anniversary of her death.

Sarah died in September 2021 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 39 years old.

Nadine’s throwback snap of Sarah Harding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Coyle (@nadinecoyle)

Nadine, 36, took to Instagram last night to share a throwback snap of Sarah.

The snap, shared with her 466k followers, shows herself and Sarah on a night out with a friend.

Nadine can be seen pouting at the camera in the photo, while Sarah sticks her tongue out.

Read more: Sarah Harding’s special gift for best friend’s mum that saved her from cancer

“I don’t know when or where this was but I know we were having a good time,” Nadine captioned the post.

She added a love heart emoji, as well as an emoji of a dove, in the caption too.

Plenty of Nadine’s followers took to the comment section to pay tribute to Sarah.

How did Nadine’s followers react?

Sarah and Nadine became bandmates in 2002 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans took to the comments to react to Nadine’s snap.

“Sarah looks like she was having the best time amazing memories,” one fan wrote.

“Sarah’s left us nothing but everlasting memories,” another said. “Sending you love, we’re all still missing our Saz.”

“Gorgeous photo… so many memories to treasure,” a third commented.

“How is it six months already,” another asked. “Fly high Sarah, forever missed.”

“It still doesn’t feel real,” a fifth wrote. “Miss you girls together. Beautiful Sarah.”

Sarah Harding’s passing

Sarah passed aged 39 last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In August 2020, Sarah announced that she had breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

In March 2021 Sarah revealed that her cancer was terminal and that she didn’t expect to “see another Christmas”.

Read more: Sarah Harding’s dad breaks silence over the Girls Aloud star’s tragic death

On the morning of September 5, 2021, Sarah passed away.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates all paid tribute to her. Back in December, Kimberley Walsh revealed that grieving for Sarah is a “daily challenge”.

“I deal with it [the grief] day-to-day and, for me, that’s about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah’s mum, and making sure that they’re OK too,” she said in an interview. “It’s going to take time, and it’s very, very tough.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.