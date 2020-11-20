Nadia Sawalha revealed her new hair after a makeover done by her teenage daughter, Maddie.

The Loose Women presenter, 56, is famous for her curly locks.

Now, in new images shared with fans on Instagram, she called her new, choppy fringe “lockdown lunacy”.

What did Nadia Sawalha say about her new hair?

Nadia took to the social media site to share eight snaps showcasing her freshly-cut hair.

She revealed it was the first time she had a fringe since she was a little girl.

“I LET MY TEEN CUT ME A FRINGE!!! Haven’t had one since I was six!!!” she began the caption.

“Lockdown lunacy??? Well obvs yes!

“Who would let their child cut them a fringe?!! But, heh, she does her friends on a regular basis so why the hell not?!!” [Sic]

Nadia “quite liked” her new hair, cut by daughter Maddie (Credit: ITV)

The haircut only cost a fiver!

After revealing her 17-year-old daughter Maddie often cuts friends’ hair, she asked fans for their verdict.

She wrote: “BUT… I quite like it??? Even though it’s a bit wonky!!!!

“What do you reckon???? To fringe or not to fringe????

“Mistake or quite nice???”

Finally, Nadia revealed that her daughter was good value for money when it comes to haircuts.

“PS. It only COST ME A FIVER !!!!!” she said.

Fans loved Nadia’s new choppy fringe (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did Nadia’s followers react?

It wasn’t long until many of Nadia’s 332,000 followers took up her invitation to share their opinions.

“I now want a fringe,” one fan said. “You look fabulous.”

Another wrote: “Loving the fringe!”

Finally, a third fan commented: “Love it suits you.”

