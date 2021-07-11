Nadia Sawalha has left fans horrified by sharing a photo of her neck covered in awful burns.

The Loose Women star, 56, described herself as a “PLONKER” as she showed off the devastating injuries to her 453,000 followers.

In a lengthy caption, Nadia asked her fans if they had any advice on how to treat burns.

And her inbox was soon filling up with messages of support – including some from fellow celebrities.

Nadia Sawalha asks fans for help

Nadia revealed what had happened as she shared a picture of her burns.

She wrote: “This really has been the week from hell! I’m calling this my IDIOT INJURY! What a PLONKER I am!

“You will NOT believe how I got these burns. It’s quite a a story so will tell you on Coffee Moaning at 12pm on our YouTube channel. Go to my stories and swipe up to join us LIVE.

“But in the meantime has anyone got any recommendations of products or home remedies to prevent scarring?

“I did this on Tuesday and the blistering (pics too gruesome to show you!) has been too bad to put anything on it.

“But I think I should start using something ASAP.”

Nadia Sawalha asked her followers for some advice (Credit: ITV)

So what actually happened to Nadia?

Nadia’s followers wasted no time in sending their sympathy, with a number of her fellow celebrities among the well wishers.

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington wrote: “Oh my god. I hope you are okay darling one. Sending you so much love.”

Keith Lemon was another who showed concern. The comedian remarked: “Hope you’re ok.”

And there was also a comment from actress Kate Beckinsale, who simply said: “Noooooo.”

Nadia later explained on Coffee Moaning – the YouTube channel she hosts with her husband Mark Adderley – what had happened.

The star said she was on a caravan holiday with her elderly parents and left a bottle of honey in the microwave for too long.

“I opened the microwave and the plastic bottle was two seconds from exploding like shrapnel,” she revealed.

“I panic and go to get the honey. It leaps out the pot and sprays all over the ceiling and splashes up my neck.

“I was screaming and pulling my clothes off. I run over [to] the sink and stick my head in.

“The pain was excruciating. I was in this agonising pain.”

