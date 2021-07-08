Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has taken a break from social media whilst looking after her poorly dog.

The 56-year-old panellist announced the news on Instagram yesterday (July 7), alongside a snap of pooch Chi Chi.

In the post, Nadia explained the pup had been taken to the vets and was in ‘excellent hands’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

What did Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha say?

Nadia updated fans: “Heh my lovelies. Our Chi Chi is really poorly so I won’t be on here for a while as we all feel a bit upside down.

“She is in hospital and in excellent hands.

“Thank you in advance for your well wishes I know so many of you love her too.”

We all feel a bit upside down

Nadia’s followers rushed to show their support.

One wrote: “Awww hope she’s okay.”

A second shared: “Come on Chi Chi, you can do this.”

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha has taken a social media break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third wrote: “Nothing worse than your pet getting poorly, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. I hope Chi Chi gets better soon.”

Another said: “Sending love and well wishes to Chi chi bless!”

Nadia shares Chi Chi with husband Mark Adderley and her two daughters, Maddy and Kiki.

Read more: Nadia Sawalha and husband mock Matt Hancock affair

The family also own a second dog named Toffee.

Meanwhile, the social media break may come as a surprise to Nadia’s 425,000 followers.

The Loose Women star regularly updates fans on her everyday life, as well as refreshing posts about body confidence.

Nadia regularly appears on Loose Women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Loose Women: Is Jane Moore married and does she have children?

In January, Nadia was labelled ‘inspirational’ for a short clip showing off her cellulite.

The video showed the star looking confident, while wearing a swimsuit and shaking her body at the camera.

But the caption proved Nadia meant business as she told fans she was ‘unashamedly’ celebrating her flaws.

Nadia causes a stir on social media

However, the TV star recently came under fire over a comment about her co-star Stacey Solomon.

Following Stacey’s pregnancy announcement in June, Nadia angered fans as she admitted she ‘already knew’.

At the time, one fan fumed: “Bore off Nadia! It’s Stacey’s wonderful news! Not everything is about you and the fact you already knew! You’re always trying to steal other people’s limelight… Congrats Stacey.”

Meanwhile, a second complained: “We get it, you knew before everyone else.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.