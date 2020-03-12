Nadia Essex announces birth of her first child

Nadia Essex has announced she has given birth to a baby boy.

The 37-year-old former Celebs Go Dating star has welcomed her first child into the world after she was previously told by doctors she had less than a one percent chance of falling pregnant.

Sharing the news on her Instagram on Thursday (March 12), she posted a sweet snap of her kissing the newborn's hands.

She wrote alongside the photo: "He is here and he is perfect."

The former Celebs Go Dating agent - who was axed from the show in 2018 for setting up fake Twitter profiles - dubbed her pregnancy a "miracle" after failing to get pregnant several years before.

Announcing her pregnancy, she told Closer magazine: "I've gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

"The odds weren't in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn't have children - so this is the best thing that's ever happened to me. It's a miracle!"

Nadia has since split with the father and chose not to name him, but had tried to conceive with a former partner ten years ago.

She added: "I had tried for a baby ten years ago with a previous partner, with no success. I'd recently stopped taking the contraceptive pill, but I was using protection. My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone's shocked, but I wouldn't change a thing!"

After announcing the news she had welcomed her son, her celebrity followers sent their congratulations.

TV psychic Sally Morgan said: "Welcome to the world beautiful boy .. well done darling."

Whilst, TOWIE star Bobby Norris added: "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Nadia has landed a six-figure beauty deal with Hollywood Browzer.

The deal came after a whirlwind 12 months that left her with "suicidal thoughts".

She previously spilled to the Daily Star: "It's a women-owned brand and it's a beauty tool that actually works."

The influencer is determined to only represent products she truly believes in as social media is narrowing down on fake advertisements.

She said: "After the BBC documentary of influencers potentially lying to their followers, this is a brand I can wholeheartedly say I use and love and so do my friends."

