Gemma Collins suffers unfortunate wardrobe blunder as dress rips at awards ceremony

TV's Gemma Collins suffered an awkward wardrobe blunder as her dress ripped as she attended the Prince's Trust Awards last night (March 11).

The Dancing On Ice star, 39, looked stunning in a black and silver gown which she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse and heels.

But as she left the London Palladium - where the ceremony was held - Gemma was seen holding her bag over her bottom.

Gemma held her bag behind her back (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

As she climbed into a car, Gemma exposed a rip in her dress, which was on her lower back.

Earlier in the evening, Gemma arrived in style as she chanelled Hollywood glamour with her plunging dress, which is from her own collection.

The star looked glowing after recently returning home from a holiday abroad.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories after leaving the awards show, Gemma revealed she was suffering from vertigo after a lot of travelling recently.

The star had a small rip in her dress (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

She explained: "I've currently got vertigo because I've been travelling a lot my ears are really bad at the minute.

"Lovely Charlie [King] has bought me some natural ear candles which we will be doing at some point this evening.

"My earholes are absolutely killing guys, can't tell you, I can barely hear."

It comes after Gemma shared envy-inducing photos from her luxury holidays to Tenerife and Dubai.

During her trips, Gemma also took the time to tell her fans to "stay calm" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gemma oozed glamour at the awards ceremony (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Alongside a snap of herself holding onto a pole on the boat, Gemma wrote: "Happy Sunday beautiful people this is a message from your QUEEN.

"I am speaking... I saw a very concerning video that there was no toilet rolls left in the supermarkets whilst being away!! This is all I’m gonna say, WE MUST KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON."

She also gave more words of advice on Instagram on Thursday after the ceremony.

Gemma captioned the post: "We must keep POSITIVE we must keep going we can’t let the economy crash because of a virus we must be strong and carry on!!!

"Wash your hands and carry on! Let’s keep living I am partial to Knightsbridge fever my favorite fever!!"

In the video, Gemma said: "Right guys, I'm in the West End and I'm urging everybody to keep calm and carry on. Let's get back in the shops and let's get back to living our daily lives.

"Everything is grinding to a halt and I'm feeling a little bit concerned."

