Myleene Klass has paid tribute to partner Simon Motson after revealing details of her four devastating miscarriages.

The Dancing on Ice hopeful declared her love for Simon and their son Apollo on Instagram.

The post featured a cute clip of the couple kissing, before Apollo pursed his lips and kissed his mum.

Myleene called the tot their “perfect miracle baby”. He arrived after the singer had suffered four miscarriages.

Myleene has now opened up about the heartbreaking experience.

Myleene Klass has called partner Simon the love of her life (Credit: Splash News)

What did Myleene Klass say about partner Simon?

Posting on her Instagram stories, Myleene called Simon the “love of my life”.

She said: “As for you @simmotson, you are the love of my life.

“Thank you for everything you do and everything you are.

“Look at our perfect miracle baby. I love my boys. I love you.”

Simon and Myleene got engaged last year (Credit: Splash News)

Myleene shares miscarriage agony

Singer Myleene – who hosts a show on Smooth Radio – recently revealed that she has suffered four miscarriages.

The first was when she was on holiday with Simon and they’d just started trying for a baby.

Her next was a “missed miscarriage”. She revealed that their baby had died but her body didn’t realise.

The third happened when she was on air at Smooth.

And the fourth came when she went to the toilet.

Apollo was their miracle baby.

Son Apollo is their ‘miracle’ baby (Credit: Instagram)

Presenting her radio show while miscarrying

Opening up to You magazine, Myleene has spoken in depth for the first time about suffering a miscarriage while at work – and how she somehow found the strength to finish her radio show.

“I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere and I didn’t know what to do – I had one hour left of my show,” she said.

“I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: ‘Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.’ She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links.”

Myleene added: “I would go out, sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak. I don’t know what else I would have done. I was on air.”

With Apollo, Myleene revealed she refused to decorate a nursery until she was eight months pregnant, because she was fearful it would happen again.

Her manager Severine has also suffered four miscarriages and Myleene said they say that their babies are “playing together in heaven”.

Asked if she’d try for another baby with Simon, Myleene revealed Simon would try tomorrow.

However, she said she’s “grateful” for Apollo, their “golden child”.

She is also mum to daughters Hero and Ava, while Simon also has two children from a previous relationship.

