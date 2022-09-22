Monty Don announces big career news in video but fans left distracted by same thing

Monty Don had his Twitter fans talking today after an announcement, but perhaps not for the reason he was expecting.

The legendary horticulturist announced some big career news in a video today, but fans were distracted by who was with him in the clip.

I’m going on tour ghis autumn! pic.twitter.com/NQU9uV7V44 — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) September 22, 2022

Monty Don makes a big Twitter announcement

Earlier today, Monty took to Twitter to make a big announcement.

The 67-year-old shared a short clip announcing the news with his 284.1k followers just before lunchtime today.

In the clip, Monty can be seen cradling an adorable puppy in his arms.

“I’m going on tour this autumn,” Monty says in the video.

“I’m speaking at a number of venues all around the country, and tickets have almost sold out.”

He then continues, saying: “However, we’ve just released three new dates in Newcastle, Oxford, and Birmingham.”

He then directed people as to where they can get the tickets should they want to go to the show.

Monty’s followers reacted to his video (Credit: Fine Gardening / YouTube)

Twitter followers of Monty Don react

Followers of Monty were quick to leave their thoughts in the replies.

However, many found themselves seriously distracted by the “gorgeous” little puppy in his video.

“What were you saying? Puppy distracts me every time I try to listen,” one of his fans tweeted.

“It’s really hard to concentrate on what you’re saying, Monty! I can only see puppy,” another said.

“Sorry… what did you say, Monty? Totally distracted by the gorgeous pup,” a third commented.

“Hate to break this to you Monty, but the pup is stealing your scene,” another wrote.

“Is it wrong that on my second, third, fourth, and fifth [time] watching of this, I turned the sound off because it was distracting?! Sorry Monty,” a fifth joked.

“Clear exploitation of puppy to sell tickets, had to listen all the way through because of Ned [laughing face emoji],” another said.

Monty made another Twitter announcement recently (Credit: TODAY / YouTube)

Monty welcomes new member of the family

Earlier this month, Monty made another exciting announcement on Twitter.

The Gardeners’ World star delighted fans by showing off his new puppy – a Golden Retriever – whom he has since named Ned.

The star uploaded a picture of himself cuddling Ned, along with a caption announcing his arrival.

“To bring some joy to these sad days – yesterday I went and chose the new member of our family who will join us at the end of next week,” he tweeted.

Plenty of Monty’s followers took to the replies to gush over the gorgeous Ned.

“So cute. May he bring much joy to your family!” one tweeted.

“Oh my god!!!! What a little treasure. Can’t wait to see the new member of the family on gardeners world with Nellie,” another said.

“How lovely. A welcome cheerful moment,” a third wrote.

Read more: Monty Don shares big news with fans who’ve been missing him on Gardeners’ World

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!