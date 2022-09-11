Monty Don has delighted fans by introducing a new family member – two years after the death of his beloved dog Nigel.

Gardener’s World legend Monty took to Twitter to show off his new addition.

To bring some joy to these sad days – yesterday I went and chose the new member of our family who will join us at the end of next week. pic.twitter.com/sVn5OeI1yj — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) September 9, 2022

Tweeting a picture of himself cuddling a new puppy, Monty wrote: “To bring some joy to these sad days – yesterday I went and chose the new member of our family who will join us at the end of next week.”

Fans were enraptured by the Golden Retriever pup.

One said: “So cute. May he bring much joy to your family!”

A second said: “Oh my god!!!! What a little treasure. Can’t wait to see the new member of the family on gardeners world with Nellie.”

A third said: “Congratulations and I know this little pup has landed on his paws having you as his dad. Look forward to seeing him or her on Gardeners’ World soon.”

Another added: “How lovely. A welcome cheerful moment.”

A fifth said: “Thank you Monty – mission accomplished – you & this gorgeous pup bring deep joy to our heavy hearts.”

What happened to Monty Don’s dog Nigel?

Sadly Monty’s beloved Golden Retriever Nigel passed away in May 2020.

The sweet dog was a regular feature on Gardeners’ World, and an absolute favourite with viewers.

Monty announced his dog’s death on Instagram.

In the post, the gardener explained: “I am very sorry to announce that Nigel has died.

“To the end he was happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self. But he was suddenly taken ill and he slipped quietly away with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls.

“Rest now old friend. See you in the sweet bye and bye.”

Monty is an avid dog lover, and still has several other dogs, including a Yorkshire Terrier.

He has previously spoken about how his pets have helped him cope with depression.

During an interview on Radio 4, he said his mental health has benefited from having pets.

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don has opened up about losing a pet (Credit: Splashnews)

Monty Don on how pets help his mental health

Monty explained: “I think that if you suffer from any kind of mental illness, whether it be depression or anxiety or whatever, having someone to look after who returns that attention with completely unqualified love, is very powerful.

“It’s powerful medicine. Even just the basics.

“If you have a dog you have to take it for a walk, which means you have to go outside, put your boots on and put a coat on.

“As anybody who is listening knows that when you are depressed you don’t do any of that.

“You don’t get out of bed, you eat badly, you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you don’t do what you want to do because you don’t want to do anything.

“And so on and so forth. So having a dog you have to give food and water and walk and attention, and who just loves you, is extraordinary.”

