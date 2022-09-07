Monty Don shares big news with fans who’ve been missing him on Gardeners’ World

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don shared some exciting news with Twitter fans of the show this week.

Monty took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he has once again resumed filming the beloved BBC series.

The TV star had previously taken a three-week break from the show.

Celebrating his return, Monty shared some insight into his comeback.

“Filming in the garden today after 3-week hiatus,” he wrote. “No rain but a big storm last night and the parched garden is positively perky: like going to the dentist and finding all traces of toothache disappeared.”

Fans of Gardeners’ World rushed to respond to the news that Monty would soon be back on screens.

TV favourite Monty Don is returning to Gardeners’ World (Credit: Splashnews)

Monty Don on Twitter

“We had another storm last night so my garden got a double dose! Hoping the weather doesn’t make it a hat trick! Good to see you back Monty,” replied one fan.

A second wrote: “We’ve missed your particular, ‘Hello’ Monty so looking forward to next week’s GW. Rain here today left the flowers bejewelled.”

“*stops sulking* Glad you’re back!” tweeted a third.

Filming in the garden today after 3 week hiatus – no rain but big storm last night and the parched garden positively perky: like going to the dentist and finding all traces of toothache disappeared — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) September 6, 2022

A fourth said: “What a gift! Can hardly wait, as you’ve been greatly missed.”

“I’ve missed you Monty,” added a fifth viewer.

Meanwhile, Monty recently confessed that there is one thing he doesn’t like about the beloved gardening show.

He hit out at a small portion of viewers that he’s labelled the “gardening mafia” who regularly disapprove of basically everything he does.

“We used to be self-conscious about placating this ‘gardening mafia’, but not anymore. They are welcome, but Gardeners’ World is not aimed exclusively at or for them,” he said in Gardeners’ World magazine.

He went on to share that the show now attracts a younger generation of fans who “may never get their own home” but still love “growing things very bit as much as the owner of a proudly maintained garden”.

He added: “I think the answer is that Gardeners’ World obviously has to be entertaining and informative. I see it as my own mission to inspire and encourage those starting out on the rich experience of making a garden or growing things.

“If Gardeners’ World can help shape, inspire and inform your future — rather than shoring up your past — then we are hitting the right mark.”

Monty has been fronting Gardeners’ World since 2003.

Monty Don had been taking a break from TV (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Monty Don on his past health struggles

He previously confessed to struggling with his mental health in the past.

Monty shared that he went through bouts of intense depression years ago. One of the major changes to his personality was that his temper flared up in ways he called “unreasonable”.

“I went to see a healer,” Monty revealed in his book, The Jewel Garden. “I can’t remember if he was a herbalist, acupuncturist, homoeopath or white-coated faith healer, but I liked him.”

Monty added: “He had me abstain from tea, coffee and alcohol and described my various symptoms with unerring accuracy.

“After a few months of this puritanical regime, they told me I was unhealable.”

Read more: Gardeners’ World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.