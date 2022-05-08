Gardeners’ World star Monty Don thrills fans as he announces wonderful family news

Monty Don has delighted his fans with a family announcement on Twitter.

The Gardeners’ World broadcaster, 66, revealed last night (Saturday May 7) that he is a grandfather for a second time.

Horticulturist Monty linked the happy new arrival to the Spring and improving weather conditions as he updated his 260,000 followers.

Monty shares three adult children – Tom, Adam and Freya – with his wife Sarah. The couple are already grandparents to George, born in 2019.

Happy news for Monty Don and his family! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Monty Don on Twitter

Monty told his followers a new granddaughter has been welcomed into his family.

He also revealed the tot’s name on social media as he detailed her “perfect” entry into the world.

Monty posted yesterday evening: “Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George.

“A perfect way to end [a] beautiful May day.”

Daisy Rose Don born today , a sister to George. A perfect way to end. beautiful May day. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) May 7, 2022

Followers were over the moon for Monty and his family.

Within hours hundreds of commenters tweeted their well wishes and over 13,000 social media users expressed their approval for the “wonderful” news by giving the post a Like.

“Congratulations to the Don family! Daisy Rose will bring love and happiness and many magical moments,” one supporter wrote.

Some more little green fingers to help in the garden.

Another declared: “Wonderful news! Grandchildren are so special.”

And a third told Monty: “Welcome to the world Daisy Rose! Many congratulations to the whole family. The bond between grandfather and grandchild is the most wonderful thing, and a joy to witness.”

A ‘new seedling’ for Monty and family (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

There were also many instances of followers linking Daisy’s birth to growing flowers, gardening and nature.

“Some more little green fingers to help in the garden,” observed one fan.

Another joked: “Congratulations to you all on the arrival of a new seedling!”

A third wrote: “I’m sure she will live up to her name and blossom into a beautiful soul.”

And somebody else added: “Having come into the world the day before many, many moons ago I can attest May is a lovely month to celebrate one’s birthday as new life is coming into its own. The sounds and sights of May are glorious.”

