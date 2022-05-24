Monty Don on twin sister’s ‘miraculous’ recovery from horrific accident

Monty Don is all over TV coverage of Chelsea Flower Show – but did you know the horticulturist has a twin?

Broadcaster Monty, 66, and sister Alison were the youngest of their parents’ five children.

But the Gardeners’ World host nearly lost his twin to a horrific accident when they were both teenagers.

He previously opened up about what happened to Alison in an interview with The Times in September 2020.

Monty Don has previously spoken about what happened to his twin (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Monty Don on accident that befell his twin Alison

TV star Monty explained to the broadsheet how Alison nearly died due to a car accident.

At the time, Monty wasn’t even in the country. He was living and working as a gardener in France.

However, the shocking news of his sister’s condition came to him via telegram.

Worryingly, it contained only four words, reading: “Come home. Alison accident.”

Monty Don hosts Chelsea Flower Show programming (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Thankfully, despite sustaining injuries that required several surgeries, Alison battled back.

And even though she apparently didn’t immediately recover her health back in full, it seems she went on to live a full life.

Alison went on to get married and have children.

Monty reflected in the interview: “She made what was deemed a miraculous recovery and got the use of one eye back, after endless operations.

“[She also regained the use of] one hand, and could walk with a stick. [She] went on to get married and have children.”

In the same interview, Monty related how his father’s wartime experience in the armed forces impacted on him.

Monty recalled how his father was “not aggressive” but he was scary – and had killed people when he saw military action.

Monty added: “You didn’t mess with him and he had these deep depressive fits when he wouldn’t talk to anyone.”

Coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show continues on BBC Two tonight, Tuesday May 24, at 8pm.

