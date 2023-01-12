Monty Don left fans on Instagram worried earlier today (January 12) when he shared concerning pictures from his home.

Torrential rains have struck most of the UK over the last few days, and Monty’s home has been impacted badly.

As a result, he took to Instagram and shared that he was experiencing flooding.

Monty Don shared news of flooding on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Monty Don shares struggles on Instagram

The high levels of rain have left vehicles unable to get down the lane to his home, which means he’s also stuck indoors.

Monty snapped a picture of the flooding and shared an update with his followers.

He wrote: “Quite a high flood this morning. We’ve had worse but any higher and vehicles can’t get down our lane. But we have a freezer full of summer veg…”

Fans rushed to share their concern with one replying: “Surely the local authorities can put some kind of drainage in place…not very good every time its heavy rain!!”

“Beautiful photo, sorry you are flooded though,” said a second follower.

A third fan replied: “Thank goodness for freezers and homegrown veg!”

“Oh, dear! But it might be kind of nice being stuck home for a while,” added a fourth follower.

Monty’s home experienced similar issues last year (Credit: Splashnews)

Monty’s latest tour news

Late last year, Monty announced the news of his tour to his fans on social media.

The BBC star said in a video: “I’m going on tour this autumn. I’m speaking at a number of venues all around the country, and tickets have almost sold out.

“However, we’ve just released three new dates in Newcastle, Oxford, and Birmingham.”

Monty later when on to apologise to disappointed fans, saying: “To those of you disappointed that I shall not be appearing locally during my autumnal tour, I apologise.

“But these things are planned (by others) months in advance and depend upon the mutual availability of venues and myself.”

In a follow-up tweet, Monty said: “What was intended to be just 10 locations has been extended to 14 but that is it this year.

“Books to write, film trips to prepare and, squeezed in amongst it all, a life to be lived. However, there is always another day.”

