Monty Don leaves fans gutted with news about Gardeners’ World: ‘I’m in complete denial!’

Monty Don has left his Twitter fans sad with news about Gardeners’ World.

The gardening show has been a long-running staple on the BBC, adored by Brits all across the country.

However in a new tweet, the much-loved horticulturalist revealed this morning (October 28) that tonight’s episode will be the last of the series.

The star confirmed the last episode of Gardeners’ World tonight (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don on Twitter

Monty, 67, appeared to share fans’ sadness as he told them that tonight’s (October 28) episode of Gardeners’ World will be the last of the current series.

He had already revealed that filming had wrapped and that the BBC show would return for the next series in March.

However, Monty did have some good news for Gardeners’ World fans. He reassured his 293, 400 followers that there will still be special winter episodes on every Friday in December to keep them going.

Monty Don shared news on Gardeners’ World (Credit: BBC)

He also promised fans that tonight’s (October 28) series finale is “very very good”.

Monty said: “Tonight is the last Gardeners’ World of this series (although there will be a special winter mini series every Friday night in December).

“It is on BBC2 at NINE pm and it is very, very good.”

Monty Don leaves fans gutted

Fans were quick to share their disappointment at their beloved Monty’s news.

“I’m always sad when it’s the last programme! I will have to spend the next few months planning extra plants for my garden instead,” said one loyal Gardeners’ World fan, following her tweet up with a fitting plant emoji and sharing a picture of her own stunning garden.

“What will I look forward to on a Friday now???” quizzed another die-hard fan.

“Always sad when it’s the last episode, Fridays are not the same! Look forward to seeing the gang next year,” someone else said.

Another admitted: “I’m in complete denial!”

It was clear followers had enjoyed the series, with one replying to Monty’s tweet: “Thank you Monty, crew and dogs for helping to keep us all sane(ish) with a weekly dose of calm. look forward to the winter mini series.”

Another also thanked him, saying: “This time of the year always sneaks up on me. Thank you (and the whole crew) for another year of great gardening stories. ‘See you’ next year, hope the winter treats you well.”

This update comes after Monty recently shared some exciting career news that will no doubt be taking over his time.

Last month, he thrilled fans with the announcement that he will be going on tour this Autumn.

The tour, that was an almost immediate sell-out, will see the horticulturalist speaking at a number of venues all around the country. The show is set to open tomorrow night, beginning in Hereford, and will conclude in Birmingham in December.

The series finale of Gardeners’ World will air on BBC 2 tonight (October 28) at 9pm.

