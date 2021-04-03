Molly Schofield, daughter of TV’s Phillip Schofield, is celebrating a huge milestone with her partner this week.

The 28-year-old appeared elated as she revealed on Instagram that she’s taking the next step with boyfriend Will Grieveson.

Molly shared a selfie featuring Will on Instagram (Credit: Molly Schofield / Instagram Stories)

What did Molly Schofield share on social media?

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 2) evening, the assistant talent agent posted a snap of herself and Will beaming.

She captioned it: “It’s happened! We’ve moved in together xxx.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s kids treat Phillip Schofield to a super-cute birthday cake

Molly has been dating Will since 2018.

Since then he’s reportedly become part of the family, getting on well with Molly’s younger sister, 26-year-old Ruby, This Morning host Phil and mum Stephanie Lowe.

Phil with Molly’s mum, Stephanie Lowe (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Last month, Molly gushed over Will in sweet Valentine’s Day post.

She posted a picture of them on Instagram at what looked like a festival.

It’s happened! We’ve moved in together.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day @willgrieveson. Thanks for putting a smile on my face ALWAYS, and being my voice of reason when I’m feeling low.

“This photo sums us up perfectly, and you can very quickly turn my frown into a belly laugh. [That] happened shortly after this photo was taken. Love you xxxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly May Schofield (@mollyschofe)

Dad Phil’s birthday celebrations

It’s another milestone for dad Phil to celebrate, as he also marked his birthday this week.

The daytime TV presenter turned 59 on Thursday, April 1.

He documented the day on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of his celebrations at work, which included a huge birthday banner.

Phil also enjoyed a fry-up breakfast and later, a load of balloons in his This Morning dressing room.

Read more: Stacey Dooley looks red-faced over Phillip Schofield’s comment about GBBO appearance

And he appeared delighted to receive a homemade sponge cake featuring three candles and white icing.

The TV star later told fans that his friend and This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby‘s three kids actually made it.

Phil posted a snap of the delicious-looking creation and wrote across it: “Cake made by Holly’s Harry, Belle and Chester.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.