Stacey Dooley couldn’t hide her embarrassment as she discussed her “mortifying” appearance on GBBO.

The filmmaker, 34, spoke about the show with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (March 24).

Ahead of her debut in the Celebrity Bake Off tent, Stacey told the pair she was “mortified” over the experience.

Stacey Dooley appeared mortified as she opened up on her GBBO experience (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Dooley say?

Poking fun at the star, Phil said: “The thing is with you… you always seemed really prepared and you’ve obviously done the ground work.

“Then along comes the Great Celebrity Bake Off, which you seem completely and absolutely unprepared for.”

Covering her face, Stacey replied: “Phil! Do you know I’m so mortified this is ever going to see the light of day.

“It’s one of those gigs where you say, ‘It’s for charity, I’d love to do it, thanks ever so much for thinking of me.'”

In addition, she said: “I won’t give too much away but you know you do your conclusive interview at the end?

“The producer looked at me and went, ‘Stacey, I won’t insult your intelligence and ask how well you think you have done.'”

The presenter couldn’t hide her embarrassment (Credit: ITV)

The comment left Holly and Phil in hysterics, as the star hid in embarrassment.

Phil then asked: “Didn’t you cook with Kevin [Clifton] in lockdown? Everybody else baked through lockdown.”

Stacey added: “Well this is it. The whole of the UK baked through lockdown except for me clearly.

I’m so mortified this is ever going to see the light of day

“It’s one calamity after the other.”

Meanwhile, Stacey also opened up on moving in with boyfriend Kevin.

She concluded: “I feel so lucky to have him. I am so mindful people had to do lockdown alone.”

Stacey also appears on This is My House (Credit: BBC)

What else is Stacey up to?

Furthermore, Stacey will also be appearing on This Is My House tonight.

The show, created by former Blue Peter host Richard Bacon, will see four people walk into a home and declare it’s their own.

Then, celebrity judges will have to work out who’s the actual homeowner.

She’ll be joined on the panel by Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and a special celebrity guest every week.

