Millie Radford has welcomed a new addition into the family after giving birth to a baby son.

The 22 Kids and Counting star – who is Noel and Sue Radford’s seventh child – announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday (February 28).

Alongside a set of professional snaps, 20-year-old Millie also revealed the sweet name for her second child.

22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford has welcomed her second baby (Credit: Instagram Story/katieeradfordd)

Millie Radford welcomes her second baby

Millie is also a mum to daughter Ophelia, who was born in 2020.

The announcement post showed Ophelia sweetly cradling her baby brother.

Meanwhile, a second snap showed a close up photo of the tiny newborn.

The mum-of-two captioned the post: “Meet Chester Bleu. 20:02:2022 8lb 3oz.

“Thank you so much @jadedaviesnewborn for capturing these adorable pictures.”

Millie’s followers rushed to congratulate her on Chester’s arrival.

One wrote: “Congratulations lovely! He’s beautiful.”

Another said: “How precious! Ophelia looks so proud – congrats to you both.”

A third added: “MILLIE!!! Look at your babies!!!! Oh my gosh, how beautiful.”

A fourth posted: “Congratulations Millie he is absolutely gorgeous, look at them both.”

In addition, her sister Katie shared: “He’s so loved.”

Katie also posted an adorable photo of nephew Chester, who is the Radfords’ twelfth grandchild, on her Instagram Story.

The Radford family boasts 22 children in total (Credit: Channel 5)

Noel and Sue Radford to welcome another grandchild!

Meanwhile, the news comes weeks after Chloe Radford announced her pregnancy with fans.

Chloe, 26, is the third eldest of the Radford children.

The make-up artist recently left the family home to live with her partner, Jake Wallace.

In a recent social media post, Chloe revealed: “Mum and dad feeling [eyes-wide emoji, baby emoji] blessed, grateful and full of so much love. We can’t wait to meet our little one this year.”

She accompanied the message with an adorable snap of Jake tenderly kissing her baby bump.

The Radford family boasts 22 children in total, making them Britain’s biggest family.

