Millie Mackintosh is back on social media to share gorgeous baby pic

Millie Mackintosh welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, so it is no wonder she had gone a bit quiet.

The socialite's social media channel went silent - but now she is back with a bang.

And Millie couldn't resist sharing an adorable picture of her new family on Instagram.

In the stylish black and white photo, Millie has her daughter's head turned towards her chest.

It means that fans have still not seen her face - and no name has been announced yet either.

First four weeks

But Millie was very open about what her daughter means to her.

She wrote: "The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl."

Well-wishers

And fans and celebs alike were quick to send their kind words to the new family.

Model Erin O'Connor wrote: "Congratulations to you all. What a sweet little poppet!"

And Roxanne McKee said: "All the love to you all!"

