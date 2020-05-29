Millie Mackintosh is back on social media to share gorgeous baby pic

Millie Mackintosh welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, so it is no wonder she had gone a bit quiet.
The socialite's social media channel went silent - but now she is back with a bang.
And Millie couldn't resist sharing an adorable picture of her new family on Instagram.
Lockdown birth
In the stylish black and white photo, Millie has her daughter's head turned towards her chest.
It means that fans have still not seen her face - and no name has been announced yet either.
Signing off for a while - looking back on the last nine months, despite it's challenges, it's been a real blessing. The unwavering support I've had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me. Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles. When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it's with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!
First four weeks
But Millie was very open about what her daughter means to her.
She wrote: "The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl."
Well-wishers
And fans and celebs alike were quick to send their kind words to the new family.
Model Erin O'Connor wrote: "Congratulations to you all. What a sweet little poppet!"
And Roxanne McKee said: "All the love to you all!"
