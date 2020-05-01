Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh announce birth of first child

Millie Mackintosh has given birth
to a baby girl with her husband Hugo Taylor.
The 30-year-old actress has revealed her "darling girl" arrived on Friday, weighing a "very healthy seven pounds".
Millie is already looking forward to taking her newborn baby home.
Millie Mackintosh has given birth to a daughter with Hugo Taylor (Credit: SplashNews.com)
The former
Made in Chelsea star and Hugo told HELLO! magazine: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.
"We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.
"Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."
Millie announced her pregnancy joy back in November, when she revealed she was looking forward to welcoming a baby girl.
As my due date gets closer, I’ve been reflecting on the last nine months and what it's meant to me, and as you’ve all been an important part of this journey, I thought I’d share the memories with you that’ll stick with me forever. The first image is Hugo and I in Indonesia last year, I love this photo because we were so relaxed and happy, I was pregnant but didn’t know yet. Then came the day we found out we were officially expecting and our lives changed forever. Another highlight was finding out that we were having a little girl, I wore a pink dress to share the news! It really sank in that we were going to have a daughter when my stylist’s little girl tried to talk to my baby bump, I couldn’t stop crying happy tears! My maternal instincts to nest were pretty strong from the get go so moving into our first family home and getting the nursery finished was an amazing moment. Next Hugo and I went on a baby moon to Florence, where we made the most of lie ins and romantic dinners. After that came my shoot for Hello Magazine with my mum for Mother’s Day, it was the perfect chance to reflect on our special relationship prior to her becoming a grandma for the first time! With the highs come the lows and some days the hormones really kick in and the tears flow for no reason but that’s all part and parcel of making a life! I love this image of Hugo and I sharing a moment in the sunshine, feeling my bump as she kicked. And finally, my baby shower which still felt like a special day just the 3 of us. One things for sure, it’s been a hell of a ride being heavily pregnant in a time that’ll go down in history, but I feel very lucky I’ve had so much support from Hugo, friends and family and of course all of you #nearlythere #thirdtrimester #wegotthis 💗🤰🏼🌈
The TV star told
Hello! at the time: "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far.
"I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."
Millie insisted she wasn't initially bothered about her baby's gender.
But her excitement spiked after a scan of her growing bump revealed she was set to have a girl.
As I come close to the end of my pregnancy, (it feels like I’ve been pregnant forever) I’m aware I've been posting lots of smiling bump photos but I wanted to be honest about my experience in recent weeks. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of beauty surrounding growing a human, it feels like a miracle. A miracle that comes with a side portion of crazy old symptoms, soaring hormone levels and physical and emotional challenges. The baby is currently on my bladder making me feel like I need to pee all the time, and don’t get me started on the 4-5 visits to the loo throughout the night! A memorable moment would be an evening a few weeks ago when I thought my waters had broken, but much to Hugo's relief It was just my weakened leaky bladder! Oh the joys!!! My least favourite third trimester symptom has been Carpel Tunnel Syndrome, which causes tingling, pain and swelling in my hands and wrists, which delightfully worsens at night. Who needs sleep hey? At least my hands and feet are in sync, water retention has re-enforced my love for a good slider... nothing else fits on my feet! Relaxing on the sofa means Hugo can’t go far (luckily he’s on lockdown with me) as he needs to manually hoist me up like a human forklift, which he does every night with the sound effects. I’ve got out of control cravings for sugary cereal and can’t get enough crushed ice with fizzy water and fruit juice, which doesn't bode well with the baby currently using my bladder as a trampoline. Time at home has been such a blessing in all this, I schedule in afternoon naps, gentle exercise, meditation, cooking and reading, and every time that I’m greeted with an uncomfortable symptom, I’m also met with a wave of excitement to meet our baby girl. Has anyone else had similar experiences in their final weeks of pregnancy? #thirdtrimesterrealness #wegotthis 🤰🏼
Millie - who has been married to Hugo since 2018 - shared: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl.
"I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."
